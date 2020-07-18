Hottest day of summer keeps Omahans off electric scooters

Few riders made use of electric scooters on the first day of the City of Omaha’s second pilot program, as hot weather kept riders off the two-wheeled vehicles.

Saturday marked the first day Omahans could ride scooters in the metro area, but an estimated two dozen scooters sat riderless on sidewalks from North Omaha to Aksarben Village and nobody in sight was riding. The first pilot program ended in November 2019, with mixed feelings from city officials and residents.

The future for dockless scooters looked grim until City Councilman Ben Gray changed his mind in June and supported them.

Temperatures reached 98 degrees in Omaha, and the heat index, or the “feels like” temperature, soared to 109, according to the National Weather Service. That could have kept riders away on the first day.