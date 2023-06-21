Residents of a northwest Omaha home were forced to seek alternative housing early Wednesday after a fire caused extensive damage to their house.

Firefighters were called to the one-story home at 4917 N. 96th St. at 12:30 a.m. Crews reported finding heavy smoke and flames upon arrival, an Omaha Fire Department spokesman said.

All of the residents of the home were out of the house when firefighters arrived. The fire was declared under control at 12:55 a.m.

The home, valued at $159,000, had about $75,000 in damage. An additional $35,000 of contents in the home were also destroyed.

Utilities to the home were disconnected. The cause of the fire is under investigation, the spokesman said.