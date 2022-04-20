 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
House fire near Omaha's Miller Park causes extensive damage

  Updated
Residents of a home just east of Miller Park were forced to seek alternative housing Tuesday night after a fire caused extensive damage to their 107-year-old house. 

Firefighters encountered heavy flames in the back of the house when they were called to 6119 Florence Blvd. about 8 p.m., according to Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick. Residents smelled smoke and got out of the 2½-story home before firefighters arrived. 

Investigators determined the fire began under or near the rear deck of the house. The back door to the home was left open when the residents left, allowing the fire to enter the interior and cause significant damage to the main floor, Fitzpatrick said. 

The house, which was built in 1915 and is valued at $150,000, sustained an estimated $55,000 in damage. Investigators estimated that an additional $15,000 in the house's contents were lost.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

