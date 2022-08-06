House fire sends man to Omaha hospital with life-threatening injuries

A man sustained life-threatening injuries and two other people were critically injured in a house fire Saturday morning near Benson High School.

Emergency personnel received a call around 9:31 a.m. about a possible fire with people trapped inside the house at the corner of North 55th Street and Bedford Avenue, according to Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Mike Pritchard.

Upon arrival firefighters found a man and a child outside the home, Pritchard said. A woman and a second child had climbed out a second-story window in the back of the house and were on the roof. Light smoke was coming from the structure.

Firefighters helped the woman and child off the roof, at which point the man, who was on the ground near the back of the house, collapsed, Pritchard said. He was taken to Nebraska Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Information on his condition was not immediately available.

The woman and child who had been on the roof were taken to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition, Pritchard said.

While the primary focus was to rescue the people on the roof, firefighters still managed to get the fire under control within roughly 10 minutes of arriving on scene, Pritchard said. Much of the damage appeared to be on the second floor but investigators were still working to determine the cause of the fire.