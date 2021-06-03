House in southwest Omaha sustains significant damage in overnight fire

A fire in a house in southwest Omaha caused significant damage to the structure and some of its contents.
Fire crews were dispatched to 14718 Jefferson Circle just after 9:10 p.m. Wednesday. The first firefighters to arrive at the house reported flames and smoke coming from inside the building. The home's occupants had called 911.
No injuries were reported.
Damage to the house, valued at $168,000, was an estimated $85,000. The estimated damage to the house's contents was $30,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, the Omaha Fire Department said.
