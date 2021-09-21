House renews law allowing VA to build hospitals with private aid

The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to extend for five more years the 2016 law that permitted a public-private partnership to build the Omaha VA Medical Center’s new $86 million ambulatory care clinic, according to a press release from Nebraska Republicaep. Don Bacon.

The House rolled the extension of the Communities Helping Invest through Property and Improvements Needed (CHIP-IN) for Veterans Act into its annual “extenders” bill, the release said.

The legislation allows local communities to help the Department of Veterans Affairs — or even take the lead — in building VA health care facilities.

Bacon’s Democratic predecessor, Brad Ashford, first proposed the legislation and worked with GOP colleagues in the Nebraska delegation to get it passed in order to build the clinic in Omaha.

Bacon defeated Ashford in 2016, but he supported the law and the VA project. The former opponents have since become friends, with Ashford endorsing Bacon’s reelection last year.

Bacon and Rep. Conor Lamb, D-Pa., introduced the renewal legislation. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Nebraska, has sponsored a similar bill in the Senate. The Senate must also pass the bill before it can become law.