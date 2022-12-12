Housing affordability plan to come before City Council again on Tuesday

Omaha’s housing affordability action plan will again come before City Council members for discussion Tuesday.

This time, an amendment striking some aspects of the plan may be considered.

In late October, city officials unveiled a 38-page draft plan to address the lack of affordable housing in Omaha. The City Council was scheduled to vote on the plan Dec. 6, but the vote was pushed back and public hearing continued until Tuesday at the request of Councilman Brinker Harding.

Last week, the plan received a mix of support from community members and concerns from landlord groups.

Supporters of the plan refer to it as an important stepping stone in addressing increasingly unaffordable housing for thousands of Omahans.

According to the plan, nearly 30,000 housing units will be needed in Omaha by 2030. The bulk of that — 60% — is for affordable units. Affordable housing is defined as housing for which occupants pay no more than 30% of their gross income toward housing costs, including utilities.

Currently, more than 55,000 Omaha households spend more than 30% of their income on housing.

Housing instability impacts women at a disproportional rate, said Erin Feichtinger, policy director with the Women’s Fund of Omaha.

“Prohibiting source-of-income discrimination means that women and families have a greater chance of the economic stability and mobility that comes with receiving housing assistance,” Feichtinger said last week.

Harding noted that the document is a plan. It will not become policy without further City Council action.

“This is a working document,” Harding said. “There are some expectations I would like to maybe manage or have some say in as we go forward.”

A proposed amendment sent by Harding to the city’s Law Department would strike from the plan:

An affordable housing fee applied to all new developments that do not meet an affordability-of-accessibility standard.

Updated tax-increment financing policies. The plan proposes an affordability requirement for developers who receive TIF.

Harding suggests reconsidering this potential policy because TIF is disproportionately granted to developments built east of 72nd Street.

An expansion of tenant assistance programs, including a change in city ordinance to increase the availability of legal counsel for tenants.

City Council President Festersen said it’s not the council’s role to amend the plan at this point.

“It’ll be our role as policymakers to make judgments on implementation, and which items have consensus among stakeholders to move forward,” he said.

The Planning Department would establish a committee “to prioritize which items have the most consensus and would make the most difference,” Festersen said.

That committee, he said, should include all stakeholders, including landlords, tenants, real estate developers and housing advocates, he said.

In a letter to the City Council, the Apartment Association of Nebraska asked that council members consider amending parts of the plan, including the idea that a fee would be applied to all new housing developments that do not meet an affordability or accessibility threshold, a rewrite of TIF policies and the addition of source of income to the city’s Human Rights Ordinance.

The group also raised concerns on a part of the plan that advocates for expanded eviction and foreclosure assistance, including the establishment of a tenant right to counsel in eviction court.

“Allowing free legal counsel for tenants may discourage housing providers from ‘taking chances’ on individuals with poor rental history or marginal credit,” the letter states. “The proposed strategy could make it more difficult and costly for individuals with poor rental or credit history to secure rental housing.”

The association consists of 56 members representing about 303 apartment communities made up of more than 42,800 housing units. The group’s letter was sent by attorney David Levy, who also serves as chair of the Omaha Housing Authority.

The Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom group also opposes the draft, saying that putting dense, low-cost housing in established neighborhoods would decimate property values. The organization suggested offering tax incentives for private developers to build housing on abandoned land parcels.

As they drafted their affordable housing action plan, officials considered public comments as well as an analysis of demographic and market trends to identify potential solutions.

Challenges addressed in the report include a lack of middle-density units such as duplexes; the lasting impact of redlining; and a limited number of affordable rental housing units.

Many goals and strategies are outlined in the plan, such as revising the city’s zoning ordinances and reviewing rental programs.

City Council members are scheduled to vote on the plan and any amendments at their 2 p.m. meeting Tuesday in the Legislative Chambers of City Hall.

