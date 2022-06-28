Housing, retail space, offices planned for 84th Street and Highway 370

A development slated for Papillion will bring housing, retail and office space to the 120-acre Tower District near 84th Street and Nebraska Highway 370.

Developers have stuck to a strict vision to be sure the space has a similar neighborhood charm as such districts as Blackstone and Dundee in Omaha, said Jesse Calabretto, a partner and developer on the project.

Officials were to break ground in a formal ceremony Tuesday, although grading work on the site is nearly complete.

“Papillion’s a great neighborhood community. It still has a really good small-town feel,” Calabretto said. “We wanted to take the approach of a Dundee or a Blackstone and drop it in Sarpy County.”

The development will include 900 housing units, with the potential, Calabretto said, to house between 1,500 and 2,500 residents.

Apartments in the development will start at about $850 a month. Entry-level homes will range from $250,000 to $350,000 and “estate” homes will start at about $650,000.

The area also will include townhomes and senior-living cottages.

About 300,000 square feet will be dedicated to retail and office space. So far, several tenants have signed onto the project, although officials aren’t yet disclosing details.

While some chains will appear in the retail section of the development, Calabretto said he hopes to see mom-and-pop businesses, too.

Some businesses that wanted to move in have been turned down because they didn’t fit the vision for the overall development, Calabretto said.

In a master plan document, a chart lists a number of types of businesses that developers would like to see, including a bank, gas station, hotel and grocery store.

While that list isn’t set in stone, Calabretto said, developers hope to stick as close to that as possible.

A park will sit in the center of the development. Calabretto said officials envision holiday ceremonies, live music, pop-up food tents and other activities could take place in that space.

The development is also designed to be pedestrian- and bike-friendly. Trails through the development will connect to a trail system that takes users to Prairie Queen Recreation Area.

Many hands have been involved in the project, Calabretto said, including HDR and officials with the City of Papillion.

Infrastructure work is slated to start in the fall. Houses, apartments and commercial spaces should start to rise by summer 2023.

“We’re proud that this development will truly appeal to all income ranges, and that’s what we want,” Calabretto said. “It will cater to every demographic and every price point.”

