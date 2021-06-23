 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How a Bellevue car salesman helped bring pedicabs to downtown Omaha for the CWS
0 comments
topical

How a Bellevue car salesman helped bring pedicabs to downtown Omaha for the CWS

Pedicabs at the College World Series

Darnell Griffin of Bellevue saw pedicabs rolling through Denver and got an idea: Buy his own to cart CWS fans around downtown Omaha. Here he is Monday, after his maiden voyage.

 Todd Cooper

Tachos, nachos and taquitos are among the items fans will be able to indulge in during the College World Series.

Darnell Griffin knew he would have to put some muscle into his newest hustle.

The past several weeks, Griffin worked out on a Peloton — pumping his knees with the knowledge that he soon would be carting College World Series fans throughout downtown Omaha.

A couple months ago, the Bellevue man had acquired five gently used pedicabs. Monday, he hauled one of them downtown. A couple of North Carolina State fans were the guests on his maiden voyage Monday afternoon.

How was the workout? he was asked.

“There’s a motor in that bike,” Griffin said, pointing at the pedals. “So it’s kind of like cheating.”

Fans know that the CWS has gone fully motorized — from the app-powered scooters to the horsepower of the old-fashioned horse and buggy to the motor-aided pedal power of rental bikes and, yes, pedicabs.

The real muscle at work here is Griffin’s entrepreneurial instincts. This spring, he was in Denver for an NBA game between the Nuggets and the Houston Rockets. After the game, he noticed bargoers hopping on pedicabs. But the cabs weren’t just transportation, they were entertainment. Music thumping from boomboxes. Neon lights. “It was more the experience,” Griffin said.

His mind got to spinning. On the flight home, he paid $8 for the plane’s Wi-Fi. “And I never do that,” he said.

Searching the internet for pedicabs, he found some for sale in Oklahoma City. He haggled with the guy by phone and then, a few weeks later, set off for Oklahoma.

Battered by the pandemic — and the shutdown of NBA arenas — the man was trying to unload eight. Three were in bad shape.

The seller wanted $6,000 for the five good ones. Griffin, 36, didn’t blink. He has worked at car dealerships for the better part of his adult life and is now a salesman at Corwin Toyota. He got the five bike-mobiles for less than a third of asking price.

The only thing left to do was clean them up. He stripped them of their Thunder tattoos and OKC logos, though there was little he could do about the orange vinyl on the seats. He wanted to start at the Swim Trials but no one wanted to come help him pedal — and peddle — in 100-plus-degree heat. Then Father’s Day with the kids delayed his debut.

Now, he’s joined a handful of other pedicab operators. Some are local; others are pedal-pumping vagabonds, traveling the U.S. to usher folks around big events.

Monday, Griffin was working it, typically charging about $20 to cart couples or small families or groups around downtown. He gave his first ride to North Carolina State fans he called “Mr. and Mrs. O”. He called out to a couple of Vanderbilt fans who politely declined the ride. A social media novice, he just started an Instagram account, @pedallifeomaha. But the easiest way to contact him is by hailing him around the stadium.

“It’s still a workout when you’re going uphill,” he said. “But it’s more like I’m a chauffeur; I love it; I’m a people person and I’m meeting people from across the country. What could be better?”

cooper@owh.com, 402-444-1275, twitter.com/CooperonCourts

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tokyo unveils posters for Olympics and Paralympics

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - Courts

Todd Cooper covers courts, lawyers, trials, legal issues, the justice system and government wrongdoing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @CooperonCourts. Phone: 402-444-1275.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert