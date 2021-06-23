How a Bellevue car salesman helped bring pedicabs to downtown Omaha for the CWS

Darnell Griffin knew he would have to put some muscle into his newest hustle.
The past several weeks, Griffin worked out on a Peloton — pumping his knees with the knowledge that he soon would be carting College World Series fans throughout downtown Omaha.
A couple months ago, the Bellevue man had acquired five gently used pedicabs. Monday, he hauled one of them downtown. A couple of North Carolina State fans were the guests on his maiden voyage Monday afternoon.
How was the workout? he was asked.
“There’s a motor in that bike,” Griffin said, pointing at the pedals. “So it’s kind of like cheating.”
Fans know that the CWS has gone fully motorized — from the app-powered scooters to the horsepower of the old-fashioned horse and buggy to the motor-aided pedal power of rental bikes and, yes, pedicabs.
The real muscle at work here is Griffin’s entrepreneurial instincts. This spring, he was in Denver for an NBA game between the Nuggets and the Houston Rockets. After the game, he noticed bargoers hopping on pedicabs. But the cabs weren’t just transportation, they were entertainment. Music thumping from boomboxes. Neon lights. “It was more the experience,” Griffin said.
His mind got to spinning. On the flight home, he paid $8 for the plane’s Wi-Fi. “And I never do that,” he said.
Searching the internet for pedicabs, he found some for sale in Oklahoma City. He haggled with the guy by phone and then, a few weeks later, set off for Oklahoma.
Battered by the pandemic — and the shutdown of NBA arenas — the man was trying to unload eight. Three were in bad shape.
The seller wanted $6,000 for the five good ones. Griffin, 36, didn’t blink. He has worked at car dealerships for the better part of his adult life and is now a salesman at Corwin Toyota. He got the five bike-mobiles for less than a third of asking price.
The only thing left to do was clean them up. He stripped them of their Thunder tattoos and OKC logos, though there was little he could do about the orange vinyl on the seats. He wanted to start at the Swim Trials but no one wanted to come help him pedal — and peddle — in 100-plus-degree heat. Then Father’s Day with the kids delayed his debut.
Now, he’s joined a handful of other pedicab operators. Some are local; others are pedal-pumping vagabonds, traveling the U.S. to usher folks around big events.
Monday, Griffin was working it, typically charging about $20 to cart couples or small families or groups around downtown. He gave his first ride to North Carolina State fans he called “Mr. and Mrs. O”. He called out to a couple of Vanderbilt fans who politely declined the ride. A social media novice, he just started an Instagram account, @pedallifeomaha. But the easiest way to contact him is by hailing him around the stadium.
“It’s still a workout when you’re going uphill,” he said. “But it’s more like I’m a chauffeur; I love it; I’m a people person and I’m meeting people from across the country. What could be better?”
cooper@owh.com, 402-444-1275, twitter.com/CooperonCourts