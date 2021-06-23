How a Bellevue car salesman helped bring pedicabs to downtown Omaha for the CWS

Searching the internet for pedicabs, he found some for sale in Oklahoma City. He haggled with the guy by phone and then, a few weeks later, set off for Oklahoma.

Battered by the pandemic — and the shutdown of NBA arenas — the man was trying to unload eight. Three were in bad shape.

The seller wanted $6,000 for the five good ones. Griffin, 36, didn’t blink. He has worked at car dealerships for the better part of his adult life and is now a salesman at Corwin Toyota. He got the five bike-mobiles for less than a third of asking price.

The only thing left to do was clean them up. He stripped them of their Thunder tattoos and OKC logos, though there was little he could do about the orange vinyl on the seats. He wanted to start at the Swim Trials but no one wanted to come help him pedal — and peddle — in 100-plus-degree heat. Then Father’s Day with the kids delayed his debut.

Now, he’s joined a handful of other pedicab operators. Some are local; others are pedal-pumping vagabonds, traveling the U.S. to usher folks around big events.