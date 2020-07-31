How can protests end peacefully and without arrests? Both police and protesters have ideas

Omaha Deputy Police Chief Scott Gray said that in an attempt to get protesters to comply voluntarily, police made repeated announcements during a 47-minute period that the march in the streets was unlawful. During that entire time, he said, protesters could have left.

The warnings, he said, could be heard in videos shared to social media and by others in the Old Market, so he doesn’t accept the idea that protesters couldn’t hear them. One protester, Mark Vondrasek, did say he heard an announcement when the marchers were near 24th and Farnam, a few blocks from where the march began.

Protester Sean Kennedy, who was struck with at least two pepper balls, said he thinks police handled the march “flawlessly” until the arrests at the Farnam Street bridge because the group was allowed to demonstrate as it wanted. As Conrad noted, police said protesters knocked down construction barrels and cones. Kennedy said he stood a few back up after he watched them get pushed over.

“In the absence of the police making the first move, they were forced to just march with the rest of us,” he said. “The best way for the police to handle it would have been to just let us finish. I could see where my car was parked from the bridge, and we were all just ready to go home.”