How much do endorsements matter? Look at Nebraska's 2nd District race with Bacon, Eastman

Eastman’s campaign points to the recent endorsements of two former Ashford supporters, former Gov. Bob Kerrey and former U.S. Rep. John Delaney of Maryland, as evidence that the party is unifying behind her.

But an undercurrent lingers within the old guard of the Nebraska Democratic Party that says, much as Ashford did during the primary, that Eastman may go too far left politically for their taste.

It resembles a similar strain within the Nebraska Republican Party of people who cannot accept Bacon’s reliable support for Trump, whom some Republicans now oppose.

Ashford, a former Republican, said she cannot support Eastman. Her reasons go beyond policy: She did not appreciate Eastman discounting her in public forums by calling her “Brad Ashford’s wife.”

Brad Ashford was the last Democrat to represent the Omaha area in Congress. He lost to Bacon in 2016 and fell short of a possible rematch in the 2018 Democratic primary, losing to Eastman.

Ann Ashford said she also believes Eastman’s campaign used a digital list of her husband’s campaign donors that a former employee brought to Eastman’s campaign. She said it should’ve been returned.