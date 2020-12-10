How much snow could Omaha be in store for Friday?

There's a high probability snow will be falling Friday and Saturday in Omaha, but the total amount was still up in the air on Thursday.

"We've got our forecast somewhere between 3 and 5 inches for Omaha," said meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen of the National Weather Service office in Valley. "There's a 90% chance that we get more than 1 inch. There's a 10% chance we get over 5½ inches."

Extreme southeast Nebraska has the best chances for heavy snow. Nicolaisen said. Areas south of Interstate 80 down to Falls City are likely to receive "at least 3 to 5 inches" of snow.

The storm is coming out of California and will be sweeping up over the southern Rocky Mountains before swinging north into Nebraska, Nicolaisen said. Precipitation in Omaha will begin during the day Friday in the form of a wintry mix, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The best chances for the peak of the snowstorm will be after midnight until 6 a.m. Saturday," Nicolaisen said. "It will kind of taper off during the day Saturday."

The high temperature for Omaha on Saturday and Sunday is expected to in the mid-30s.