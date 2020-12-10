How much snow could Omaha be in store for today?

The Friday evening commute could be messy in Omaha with snow expected to fall through Saturday.

The Omaha area could see between 2 and 4 inches with the heaviest snowfall expected between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, said meteorologist Van DeWald of the National Weather Service office in Valley.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Omaha area from 9 a.m. Friday to noon Saturday.

Extreme southeast Nebraska has the best chances for heavy snow, meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen said. Areas south of Interstate 80 down to Falls City are likely to receive “at least 3 to 5 inches” of snow.

The storm is coming out of California and will be sweeping up over the southern Rocky Mountains before swinging north into Nebraska, Nicolaisen said. Precipitation in Omaha will begin during the day Friday in the form of a wintry mix, he said.

The high temperature for Omaha on Saturday and Sunday is expected to be in the mid-30s.

“It will be a couple of degrees cooler than normal for this time of year,” Nicolaisen said. “It’s going to be cool for the next five, six, seven days.”

