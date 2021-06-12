'Huge for the environment': Omaha sees 45% rise in recycling with new carts

Dan Golden and his wife have five children under the age of 10, so it may be an understatement to say the household produces a lot of recyclables.
Milk jugs and medical supplies. Eight giant boxes of Huggies diapers per week. Food for five hungry tummies. A seemingly endless stream of Amazon boxes.
“We probably have 50 boxes flattened and stacked up on the side of our garage,” Golden said of the family’s home near 50th and Charles Streets.
Golden has long been a loyal recycler, and ever since the city switched to a new system of curbside recycling, it appears that more Omahans have joined the cause.
Between Nov. 30 — when FCC Environmental Services took over collection of residential curbside trash, recycling and yard waste — and the end of May, Omahans on average put 53% more tons of recyclable material at the curb per month compared with the same six-month span during the previous year, according to a World-Herald review of city data.
In the same span, recycling at the city’s drop-off sites dipped by about 16%. Accounting for that change, recycling increased by about 45%.
City officials and recycling industry experts largely expected an uptick in recycling. That’s because last fall, the city delivered a large 96-gallon covered cart for recycling to almost every Omaha household (in addition to one for a mix of trash and yard waste).
Under the previous system, residents essentially had to opt into recycling by seeking their own 18-gallon green bins from a city library.
While the increase was expected, the numbers after six months exceeded the city’s and FCC’s expectations.
“It’s huge for Omaha, and it’s huge for the environment going into the future,” Justin Gallagher, FCC’s general manager in Omaha, said of the increase.
The city credits the surge to the larger carts, near-universal access and education in the lead-up to the switch to FCC.
“We not only (offered) more capacity, but more convenience for more people,” said Jim Theiler, assistant director for environmental services at the city’s Public Works Department.
The city and FCC don’t know how many people in Omaha are setting out their recycling cart every other week. In 2015, the city estimated that in any given week, only about 40% of households put out the green bins. Some put them out sporadically. Others not at all.
Now, at least 137,000 of the city’s roughly 150,000 households have a cart — though it’s unlikely that all of them are in consistent use.
The Recycling Partnership, a Virginia-based nonprofit that promotes recycling nationally, awarded Omaha the largest grant it has ever handed out to a city, $825,000, to help pay for the new carts. The group is excited about the direction recycling in Omaha is trending.
“By providing that access to everybody, those types of tonnages are to be expected,” said Jill Martin, director of community partnerships at The Recycling Partnership. “We’re really, really glad to see it.”
The CEO of Firstar Fiber, the Omaha company that processes the bulk of the city’s residential recycling, was also expecting the increase. Dale Gubbels saw similar results in Bellevue and Elkhorn over the past two decades, when those suburban communities switched to large carts.
In anticipation of Omaha’s switch to carts, Gubbels purchased another large sorting drum to sift through material and added 5,000 square feet to his recycling processing operation near 103rd and I Streets. The bottles, cans and boxes have been flowing ever since.
Gubbels and his employees are also dealing with a less welcome uptick with the recycling carts: They’re seeing more contaminants and items that cannot be recycled.
Gubbels said Firstar employees have noticed a lot more yard waste mixed in with recyclables. They also see garden hoses, VHS tapes, dirty diapers and, in one case that Gubbels experienced personally, a bag of chicken bones.
On average, Gubbels said the weight of contaminated material has risen from about 7% of all materials received in a month to 11%. He encouraged people to be sure that items can be recycled before putting them in the cart.
“Stop and think: There are people that have to deal with this,” Gubbels said.
Employees take out much of the improper material by hand.
“You wouldn’t treat your own family this way,” he said. “So if you’re in doubt as to whether it can be recycled, leave it out until you find out for certain.”
But Gubbels has noticed another increase that should make recycling advocates happy: He said his company is seeing about double the number of orange Hefty Energy bags compared with before the switch.
Under the program, people can buy the orange bags to recycle items such as plastic straws, candy wrappers, plastic foam, empty toothpaste tubes and potato chip bags. The bags can be included in your recycling cart. Employees pull them off the sorting line by hand.
When the city delivered covered carts last year, the carts came with sample orange bags and information about the program. Gubbels credited the city for working to educate more people about the program.
Firstar plans to make plastic lumber out of the material from the orange bags. The company is working with a Canadian firm to buy a machine to create the building material. Gubbels hopes that it will be up and running by the end of the year.
Based on surveys taken as the city was developing the two-cart system, officials came to believe that one larger recycling cart would serve the needs of most recyclers, said Jim Kee, environmental quality control manager at the Public Works Department. People who used two 18-gallon green bins accounted for a large majority of the city’s recycling before the carts.
But for some Omahans, like Golden, one cart emptied every other week simply isn’t enough. He said his seven-member family usually fills the cart within the first week and a half of the collection period. At times, Golden said, he has resorted to throwing away cardboard, comforted only by the fact that it will decompose.
He said he would like to see the city develop a better plan to accept large pieces of cardboard that don’t fit in the cart.
Families of five or more can request either an extra trash cart or recycling cart at no cost. As of May, about 5,100 people had asked for a trash cart and about 320 for a recycling cart.
Another 1,800 people are leasing an extra cart. Gallagher, of FCC, said at least 30% of those are recycling carts.
The company had to order more carts than it planned, and Gallagher said FCC has already altered some of its truck routes because of how much recycling is coming from residents, especially in west Omaha.
Said Gallagher: “I don’t think that we expected it to be this much.”
Information on the city’s recycling program, including which items can be placed in a cart, can be found at wasteline.org or by calling the Solid Waste Hotline at 402-444-5238.
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports