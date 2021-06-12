'Huge for the environment': Omaha sees 45% rise in recycling with new carts

Based on surveys taken as the city was developing the two-cart system, officials came to believe that one larger recycling cart would serve the needs of most recyclers, said Jim Kee, environmental quality control manager at the Public Works Department. People who used two 18-gallon green bins accounted for a large majority of the city’s recycling before the carts.

But for some Omahans, like Golden, one cart emptied every other week simply isn’t enough. He said his seven-member family usually fills the cart within the first week and a half of the collection period. At times, Golden said, he has resorted to throwing away cardboard, comforted only by the fact that it will decompose.

He said he would like to see the city develop a better plan to accept large pieces of cardboard that don’t fit in the cart.

Families of five or more can request either an extra trash cart or recycling cart at no cost. As of May, about 5,100 people had asked for a trash cart and about 320 for a recycling cart.

Another 1,800 people are leasing an extra cart. Gallagher, of FCC, said at least 30% of those are recycling carts.