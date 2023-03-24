Growing up in Denison, Iowa, Jane Olson’s first role model was Eleanor Roosevelt.

On Saturdays, Olson and her family would go to the movies and watch the newsreel reports about Roosevelt’s travels.

“Eleanor went into such really dark and dangerous places, and I just loved seeing what she did and the kind of people she met with, and I thought that’s something I really wanted to do,” said Olson.

She ultimately did follow the example set by Roosevelt. As a volunteer, Olson has worked to promote peace and justice through international human rights and humanitarian organizations.

Her work took her to war-torn Nicaragua, to Ukraine and Russia as the Soviet Union collapsed, to the Balkans during the wars of ethnic cleansing, to Rwanda and other countries all around the world to connect with people suffering amid war and extreme poverty.

Now Olson, who is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, has written a memoir about her work and travels called “World Citizen: Journeys of a Humanitarian.” On Saturday at 1 p.m., she will be at the Bookworm, 2501 S. 90th St., to sign copies of her book.

Olson worked as a newspaper journalist and photographer in Iowa, Nebraska and Michigan after graduating from UNL in 1964.

In an interview, she said her training as a journalist made her carry journals and take notes and photos of everything she saw during her travels. She wrote down details like what something smelled like, who was in the room with her or how she felt. Those journals helped her write the book.

Olson, who now lives in Pasadena, California, with her husband, didn’t begin her travels in earnest until her 40s when her children were in college. She boarded a flight the day she dropped off her youngest kid at college.

Olson said her eventual travels came after years of volunteer work, showing an interest in doing the work and making connections with people.

“One thing leads to the other,” Olson said. “It’s never a straight line.”

Then Olson just kept saying yes to new opportunities. She is the former chair of the International Board of Trustees of Human Rights Watch and served as co-chair of the Women’s Refugee Commission. A founding board chair, Olson led the Landmine Survivors Network/Survivor Corps for 12 years.

Olson’s approach to the work was largely influenced by her upbringing in Iowa. Growing up, if Olson had doubts about who she was, what she didn’t have or what difference she could make, her mother would offer the same advice over and over.

“Be who you are, use what you have and do what you can,” Olson said. “I think that’s very solid Midwest advice, and I followed that everywhere I went because I was in some places that would make one say, ‘What am I doing here? How can I possibly make a difference?’ But sometimes if you just impact one person, that makes a difference.”

Photos: UNL marching band through the years