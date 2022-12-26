Hundreds at Omaha's Eppley Airfield stand in line to rebook Southwest Airlines flights

As flight cancellations wreaked havoc Monday on holiday travel across the country, hundreds of people waited in line for hours at Omaha's Eppley Airfield to rebook their flights.

Approximately 27% of flights going in and out of Eppley on Monday were canceled, according to Steve McCoy, the chief information and development officer for the Omaha Airport Authority. That included 15 arriving and 20 departing flights.

The majority of those cancellations, McCoy said, were Southwest Airlines flights.

Southwest canceled about 65% of its flights nationwide Monday, according to data from FlightAware. In Omaha, Southwest flights to Chicago, Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, Phoenix, Houston and Denver, among others, were canceled.

As Southwest's call centers became overloaded with customers attempting to reschedule flights, many opted to go to the airport to rebook in person. At Eppley, the line to speak with a Southwest customer service representative stretched halfway through the airport building, and it reportedly took up to five hours to get to the front.

Allison Leonard of Sioux City, Iowa, had just started waiting in line about 4:30 p.m. Monday. She had driven to Omaha to catch a flight to Phoenix, but the flight had been canceled by the time she arrived.

"We checked the status on the way here, and all the flights were canceled," she said. "I tried to rebook a different flight online, but there was nothing. It doesn't seem like we're getting to Phoenix tonight."

Joel Moeller, an Omaha native now living in Washington, D.C., was in town to visit family for the holidays. He planned to leave on Christmas Day, but his Southwest flight was canceled and he was rebooked for a Monday flight, scheduled to depart at 12:45 p.m.

He went through security Monday morning and waited at the terminal as the flight was delayed multiple times before being canceled. He said a handful of Southwest flights were canceled at the same time, which contributed to what he said was a "massive" line.

Though the experience has been a pain, Moeller said, it hasn't been unbearable.

"Surprisingly, people have been pretty amicable," he said. "Nobody's screaming and yelling. People are being understanding, which is really all you could hope for."

Would-be travelers were told that Southwest wouldn't be able to fly anyone out of Omaha until Saturday. People whose flights were canceled were given refunds and travel vouchers for future flights.

The Southwest Airlines website on Monday night said the airline was experiencing "extremely high call volumes," and it urged travelers to use their online self-service tools to rebook or cancel their reservations. Customers holding reservations for a flight that is canceled may request a refund for an unused ticket or travel itinerary.

