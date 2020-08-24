Hundreds in Omaha protest shooting of Jacob Blake

“It’s important to show solidarity, myself as a person of color” said Indira Colon of Omaha. “I personally have had this guilt of not coming, and I finally just brought myself to come.”

At the Old Market rally, the roads were blocked off to keep cars out of the intersection where people were protesting.

Markell Riley, 22, said he was there to be in solidarity with Blake and those protesting in Wisconsin. “The entire system needs to be dismantled and rebuilt to serve the people it’s supposed to serve,” said Riley, of Omaha.

In the Wisconsin footage, an officer grabs Blake’s shirt from behind as Blake leans into the car, then an officer opens fire while Blake has his back turned.

Seven shots can be heard, though it isn’t clear how many struck Blake or how many officers fired.

The Kenosha Police Department said officers were responding to a call about a domestic dispute. As of Monday, the department had not said whether Blake was armed or why police opened fire, and it has released no details on the domestic dispute.

Three officers were placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice in a police shooting. Kenosha police do not have body cameras but do have body microphones.