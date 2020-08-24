Hundreds in Omaha protest shooting of Jacob Blake

Demonstrators gathered at two locations in Omaha on Monday to again protest the shooting of a Black man, this time the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.
Kenosha police were responding to a domestic disturbance Sunday when they shot Blake, 29. He has been hospitalized in serious condition.
According to cellphone video, Blake appeared to disregard officers’ orders to stop as he walked around the front of a vehicle and started to get into it. As he leaned into the SUV, he was shot from behind by the officers. Blake’s three children were in the SUV.
Omahans gathered first at the corner of 72nd and Dodge Streets early Monday evening and then in the Old Market at 11th and Howard Streets. About 125 people attended the first rally, and after it wound down, more than 200 people gathered downtown.
Eduardo Quintero of Omaha said he came out to show solidarity and support.
“It’s a symbolic act, and I think it’s one that’s absolutely necessary,” Quintero, 28, said at 72nd and Dodge.
People driving through the busy intersection honked at the protesters, a police helicopter circled overhead and a squad car was stationed nearby, but otherwise police maintained a distance.
One protester talked of her own internal conflict. A rough confrontation between Omaha police and protesters in July on Farnam Street, and the mass arrests that followed, had made her wary of attending Monday.
“It’s important to show solidarity, myself as a person of color” said Indira Colon of Omaha. “I personally have had this guilt of not coming, and I finally just brought myself to come.”
At the Old Market rally, the roads were blocked off to keep cars out of the intersection where people were protesting.
Markell Riley, 22, said he was there to be in solidarity with Blake and those protesting in Wisconsin. “The entire system needs to be dismantled and rebuilt to serve the people it’s supposed to serve,” said Riley, of Omaha.
In the Wisconsin footage, an officer grabs Blake’s shirt from behind as Blake leans into the car, then an officer opens fire while Blake has his back turned.
Seven shots can be heard, though it isn’t clear how many struck Blake or how many officers fired.
The Kenosha Police Department said officers were responding to a call about a domestic dispute. As of Monday, the department had not said whether Blake was armed or why police opened fire, and it has released no details on the domestic dispute.
Three officers were placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice in a police shooting. Kenosha police do not have body cameras but do have body microphones.
Blake’s shooting sparked protests and clashes in Kenosha on Sunday night and Monday.
Omaha has seen successive protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis and the shooting of a Black man in Omaha by a white bar owner. Both of those deaths occurred in May.
James Scurlock of Omaha was shot by Jake Gardner as protests over Floyd’s death turned violent in the Old Market. Based on cellphone video of the confrontation, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine has ruled that the shooting of Scurlock was self-defense. A grand jury will review the evidence and come to its own conclusion.
This report includes material from Associated Press.
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports
