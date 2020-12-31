Hundreds ring in the New Year with Omaha's firework show

For the final few hours of a year full of darkness, light filled the sky above downtown Omaha.
Hundreds gathered Thursday night near the CHI Health Center for the New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular.
Some stayed in their parked cars and turned their radios to a local radio station to listen to music choreographed to the show.
Others, including Ahmad Shebli, watched from the sidewalk with their families.
Shebli stood with his wife, his 2- and 7-year-old daughters and 10-year-old son. His son smiled and jumped up and down in excitement as he watched the fireworks.
The family arrived in Omaha from Afghanistan in 2017, "so these are very new types of things for us," Shebli said.
"We are very excited because I have my autistic son with me and he is very excited to see the fireworks, and just to experience all of this," he said.
Jerry and Jackie Mapes stood outside their car to watch. Jerry said the show was "fantastic."
"They're really good," Jerry said. "It's been a long time since we've been to (a fireworks show)."
As for 2020, Jerry said he's "glad to see it go."
The fireworks display was the last event of the annual Holiday Lights Festival, which has been an annual tradition in Omaha for more than two decades.
In 1999, a coalition of city officials, corporations and foundations chose to present a legacy gift of holiday lights to the City of Omaha as the Millennium Lights celebration.
That first year, more than 60,000 people came downtown to witness the lighting ceremony. The Downtown Omaha Inc. Foundation was established the following year to continue Millennium Lights as the Holiday Lights Festival.
The Shine the Light on Hunger campaign, sponsored by Conagra Brands Foundation and in partnership with Food Bank for the Heartland, was added to the Holiday Lights Festival in 2007.
