Hurricane-force winds caused more Omaha-area power outages than any storm in recent decades

More recently, a Father's Day tornado in 2017 left about 75,000 searching for candles and flashlights.

The work to restore power was far from over, OPPD said in an update, and the work that remained could be "more labor-intensive for crews who are dealing with large trees, tree limbs and debris." Crews have been working round-the-clock.

King-Homan said Sunday morning that she didn’t have a definitive timeline for how much longer it may take to fully restore power.

Crews are assigned to projects based on bringing the most residences and businesses back online at once, she said. For example, fixing a transformer that would bring power back to 1,000 people would be prioritized over a power line that serves a smaller number of homes.

Saturday, OPPD crews also were focused on critical locations like hospitals and water treatment plants. On Sunday, workers began to address more difficult situations, where trees or debris had to be cleared away before restoration work could begin, King-Homan said.

“That’s why the outage numbers are not falling as dramatically as they did (Saturday),” she said.