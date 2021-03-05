Husband of Mayor Jean Stothert found dead at couple's southwest Omaha home

Jean Stothert, a Republican, is running for a third term as Omaha’s mayor. She grew up in the St. Louis area, her website says, and worked as a critical care nurse and later as head nurse and department head of cardiovascular surgery at St. Louis University, where she met Joe Stothert. In 1993, the Stothert family moved to Omaha from Galveston, Texas, when Joe Stothert accepted a position at Creighton University.

In a statement on behalf of the Omaha City Council, Council President Chris Jerram said, “Council members learned today about the tragic death of Mayor Jean Stothert’s husband, Joe. Council members extend their deepest sympathies, condolences and prayers to the mayor, her daughter Elizabeth, her son Andrew and their families for their profound loss. We on the City Council knew Dr. Stothert as a talented physician and trauma surgeon and a leader in the Omaha medical community.”

Jerram said Joe Stothert was also known as a supportive and caring person who frequently attended events with the mayor.

“His love for her and pride in her accomplishments was clearly evident,” Jerram said. “We will all miss him.”

The leadership and members of the Omaha firefighters union issued a statement extending their “most sincere condolences to Mayor Stothert and the entire Stothert family.”