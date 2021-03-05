Husband of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert found dead at couple's southwest Omaha home

First responders found the body of the husband of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert at the couple's house Friday afternoon, The World-Herald has learned.
Authorities received a call at 1:53 p.m. about a shooting at Joe and Jean Stothert’s southwest Omaha home in the St. Andrew's Pointe neighborhood south of 120th and Q Streets.
Multiple sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The World-Herald that Joe Stothert, a 72-year-old Omaha physician, was the person who was found dead.
The Mayor's Office did not immediately return messages seeking information, but the newspaper has confirmed that the mayor is safe.
The entrance to the St. Andrew's Pointe neighborhood was blocked Friday afternoon by an Omaha police cruiser.
Stothert was a board-certified critical care physician with Nebraska Medicine. He and Jean Stothert were married for 40 years, according to the mayor’s website.
Over the years, Joe Stothert was involved in many high-profile trauma cases.
After Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera was killed last year in the line of duty, he first was treated at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln and then at the Nebraska Medical Center. At a memorial service, the officer’s older brother, Pancho Herrera, thanked staff at both hospitals, mentioning Joe Stothert by name. "This hill, I know, it was just too much for him to climb. But thank you. I know you did everything you could," he said.
Joe Stothert was one of the surgeons who treated Fred Wilson, who survived after losing three-quarters of his blood in a 2007 mass shooting at Omaha’s Von Maur department store.
Stothert served for 18 years as the medical director for the Omaha Fire Department's paramedic training program, first in a paid position and for the last four years of that time as a volunteer.
When the state launched a system to provide better trauma care in 2002, Stothert was named state medical director for trauma.
Dan Welch, the chairman of the Nebraska Republican Party and a former Omaha city councilman, said in a statement: “Deepest condolences to Mayor Stothert and her family. Our prayers are with them.”
World-Herald staff writers Aaron Sanderford, Julie Anderson and Jessica Wade contributed to this report.
