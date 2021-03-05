Husband of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert found dead at couple's southwest Omaha home

First responders found the body of the husband of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert at the couple's house Friday afternoon, The World-Herald has learned.

Authorities received a call at 1:53 p.m. about a shooting at Joe and Jean Stothert’s southwest Omaha home in the St. Andrew's Pointe neighborhood south of 120th and Q Streets.

Multiple sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The World-Herald that Joe Stothert, a 72-year-old Omaha physician, was the person who was found dead.

The Mayor's Office did not immediately return messages seeking information, but the newspaper has confirmed that the mayor is safe.

The entrance to the St. Andrew's Pointe neighborhood was blocked Friday afternoon by an Omaha police cruiser.

Stothert was a board-certified critical care physician with Nebraska Medicine. He and Jean Stothert were married for 40 years, according to the mayor’s website.

Over the years, Joe Stothert was involved in many high-profile trauma cases.