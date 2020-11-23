 Skip to main content
Hy-Vee grocery stores bringing back reserved shopping period for at-risk customers
Hy-Vee is bringing back a reserved shopping hour for customers who are at higher risk of serious illness if they contract COVID-19.

The reserved hour, from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., will be offered at all Hy-Vee locations from Mondays through Fridays. 

It's dedicated for customers who are 60 and older, expectant mothers and anyone with underlying health conditions. 

Other shoppers are asked to respect the hour reserved for at-risk customers.

Hy-Vee offered the reserved shopping hour earlier in the pandemic. Store officials said in a press release that the recent surge of cases in the area prompted them to bring it back. 

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

