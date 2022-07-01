Hy-Vee pulls potato salad from stores ahead of holiday weekend

Hy-Vee has issued a voluntary withdrawal for all varieties and sizes of its store-branded potato salad ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, the company announced Friday.

The withdrawal was made due to a presumptive positive microbial test result from the line that the potatoes were processed on, according to the company. Final test results are not expected for 7 to 10 days.

The withdrawal includes all varieties of Hy-Vee and Mealtime branded potato salads, in containers or in deli service cases, in all Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore, Dollar Fresh Mart and Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience stores across all eight states served by Hy-Vee, including Nebraska. The expiration dates for these withdrawn products are between July 31 and Aug. 4.

Hy-Vee said it decided to withdraw the products out of an abundance of caution due to the holiday weekend. Customers who purchased a withdrawn product should either dispose of it or return it to a Hy-Vee store for a full refund. The company urges customers to avoid eating the withdrawn products.

No other products have been affected, and there have been no reports of illness or complaints regarding the withdrawn products as of Friday, according to Hy-Vee.

The full list of withdrawn products: Hy-Vee Old Fashioned Potato Salad, Hy-Vee Country Style Potato Salad, Hy-Vee Dijon Mustard Potato Salad, Hy-Vee Green Onion & Egg Potato Salad, Hy-Vee Chipotle Ranch Potato Salad, Hy-Vee Diced Red Skin Potato Salad, Hy-Vee Loaded Baked Potato Salad, Mealtime Old Fashioned Potato Salad, Mealtime Country Style Potato Salad and Mealtime Dijon Mustard Potato Salad.

