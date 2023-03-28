Hy-Vee has recalled its house brand of Chili Macaroni Hamburger Skillet Meal due to the presence of a dairy allergen that was not listed on the product’s packaging.

The recall only affects packages that have a "Best By" date of Feb. 8, 2024. The recalled product also has a UPC (bar code) number of 0075450085520. Those packages were distributed to Hy-Vee stores in Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

In a press release, Hy-Vee said it voluntarily recalled the product after a review of the product’s spice packet showed it contained the dairy allergen. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based, chain has removed the affected product from its store shelves. Hy-Vee also said any customers with a dairy sensitivity who purchased the product should either throw it away or return it to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund.

Customers who have any questions can contact Hy-Vee’s customer service line at 800-772-4098 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The chain added that anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

