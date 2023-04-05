The closure of an Interstate 480 off-ramp at 14th Street and on-ramp at 13th Street Thursday will wrap up a workweek filled with lane restrictions on Omaha’s downtown expressway.

The two ramps connecting westbound I-480 to surface streets near the CHI Health Center will be closed for lane striping from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The right lane of westbound I-480 will also be closed between the Missouri River and 20th Street. And the westbound off-ramp to Dodge Street may be closed from 4 to 6 p.m.

Earlier in the week, lanes and entry and exit ramps were closed at various times from the I-480/U.S. Highway 75 interchange to the Missouri River. Some additional lane closures could occur Friday as work wraps up, according to the news release.

The lane closures are occurring as Nebraska nears the end of a two-year, $60 million project to renovate the I-480 bridge along the one-mile stretch between 20th Street and the Iowa state line. The project included bridge repairs, new asphalt and the replacement of highway signs and guardrails.

Workers also installed a new asphalt membrane on top of the underlying bridge deck, said Barbara Gerbino-Bevins, NDOT’s district engineer. The contractor said it is the longest such membrane ever installed on any highway in the country.

“That’s the first time we’ve put an asphalt member on that long of a (road) section," Gerbino-Bevins said. “It’s a durability thing. The idea is to protect the bridge deck.”

The I-480 project is slated to wrap up May 26. If all goes well, Gerbino-Bevins said, the asphalt will hold up for 12 to 15 years before the next major reconstruction.

I-480 between the Nebraska-Iowa state line and Interstate 29 in Council Bluffs — including the 1,687-foot Grenville Dodge Memorial Bridge — first opened in November 1966. The full loop around downtown Omaha, known as the Gerald R. Ford Freeway, was completed four years later.

The expressway was originally planned to extend west to Interstate 680 parallel to Dodge Street, running through the Cathedral, Dundee and Memorial Park neighborhoods. The “West Freeway” project was scrapped in 1973 because of community opposition.

