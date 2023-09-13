The ramp from northbound 60th Street to westbound Interstate 80 will be closed overnight Wednesday, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said in a press release.
The ramp will close at 9 p.m., weather permitting, and reopen at 5 a.m. to allow workers to patch potholes on the westbound I-80 bridge over 60th Street.
NDOT also has begun a delayed project that will result in ramp closures along Interstate 480 between 20th Street and the Missouri River bridge over the next 10 days.
The right lanes of the I-480 westbound ramp to Dodge Street, and the Douglas Street ramp to I-480 eastbound, already are closed until 9 a.m. Tuesday. Other closures will occur through Friday, Sept. 22.
I-480 will be closed entirely, in both directions, overnight Sept. 21 to allow for the installation of a new overhead sign.
This is the final stage of a 2½-year, $60 million project to refurbish I-480 on the Nebraska side, including a new bridge deck, signs and guardrails, NDOT officials said.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of September 2023
Wahoo's Lanta Hitz high gives her teammates during pregame introductions before playing Bennington at Wahoo on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Andrew Pearey, left, and his fiancé Annarose Beebe, enjoy a ride with a panda bear they won earlier during Septemberfest at the CHI Health Center parking lot on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South celebrates a sack on Elkhorn South quarterback Carson Rauner at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Dylan Kuhl rips the jersey of Elkhorn South's Jaydon Sutko while attempting to tackle him at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jeff Sims (7) passes the ball in the Nebraska vs. Minnesota football season opener at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule sneaks through his players before warm ups ahead of the Nebraska vs. Minnesota football season opener at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Kenyan Cotton scores a touchdown in the second quarter against Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning intercepts a pass intended for Bellevue West's Jordon Hurst at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Harper Murray hits the ball past Creighton's Kiana Schmitt, center and Kendra Wait during the first set at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
St. Louis' Emily Puricelli (1) makes a save above Nebraska's Eleanor Dale (9) and St. Louis' Sophia Stram (28) during the first half at Hibner Stadium in Lincoln on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Sam Schuler (7) leaps into the end zone to score during the second quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Brooke Winsor draws on the sidewalk during the 5th Annual Chalk Art Festival in Omaha on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Becky McMahon, an animal control officer with the Nebraska Humane Society, attempts to corral a loose dog on Sheffield Street in Omaha on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bergen Reilly (2) serves during the first set at the Devaney Center in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Eleanor Dale (9) celebrates a goal during the second half at Hibner Stadium in Lincoln on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
