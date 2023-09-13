The ramp from northbound 60th Street to westbound Interstate 80 will be closed overnight Wednesday, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said in a press release.

The ramp will close at 9 p.m., weather permitting, and reopen at 5 a.m. to allow workers to patch potholes on the westbound I-80 bridge over 60th Street.

NDOT also has begun a delayed project that will result in ramp closures along Interstate 480 between 20th Street and the Missouri River bridge over the next 10 days.

The right lanes of the I-480 westbound ramp to Dodge Street, and the Douglas Street ramp to I-480 eastbound, already are closed until 9 a.m. Tuesday. Other closures will occur through Friday, Sept. 22.

I-480 will be closed entirely, in both directions, overnight Sept. 21 to allow for the installation of a new overhead sign.

This is the final stage of a 2½-year, $60 million project to refurbish I-480 on the Nebraska side, including a new bridge deck, signs and guardrails, NDOT officials said.