I-80 traffic will be cut to 3 lanes both ways, drive head to head due to work at 84th Street

Drivers on Interstate 80 through central and southwest Omaha can settle in for a construction project sure to cause some traffic jams.
Starting Friday, construction crews are set to close down I-80’s westbound lanes around 84th Street and switch westbound traffic to the eastbound side, where lanes will be cut to three each way and run head to head.
That switchover is expected to last 50 days, into late August, and all work through the area could wrap up about Nov. 20.
Tim Weander, the Omaha-area district engineer for the Nebraska Department of Transportation, recommended that drivers stay off I-80 through the area if possible.
Drivers are recommended to take West Dodge Road or L Street. Truck drivers could detour by using Interstates 680, 880 in Iowa and 29 in Council Bluffs.
The construction involves repairing two bridges where the pavement, as it meets the bridge structure, has been breaking down: the 84th Street bridge and the bridge just east over the Big Papio Creek.
So traffic will cross over east of the Big Papio Creek and west of 84th Street.
The work will also close numerous Interstate entrances: the 84th Street westbound on-loop and 72nd Street westbound on-ramp (both through August) and the 84th Street eastbound on-loop and on-ramp (through November).
After repairs on the westbound bridges, westbound I-80 and the two westbound entrances will reopen.
Repairs on the eastbound bridges won’t require traffic to fully switch over. But some lanes will be shifted in two more stages to give crews clearance to do the repairs.
Especially during rush hours, traffic could back up, Weander said.
Weander urged drivers to pay attention through the area and be patient — follow the traffic signs, increase your following distance behind other cars, put your phone down and put on your seat belt.
