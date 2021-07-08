I-80 traffic will be cut to 3 lanes both ways, drive head to head due to work at 84th Street

Drivers on Interstate 80 through central and southwest Omaha can settle in for a construction project sure to cause some traffic jams.

Starting Friday, construction crews are set to close down I-80’s westbound lanes around 84th Street and switch westbound traffic to the eastbound side, where lanes will be cut to three each way and run head to head.

That switchover is expected to last 50 days, into late August, and all work through the area could wrap up about Nov. 20.

Tim Weander, the Omaha-area district engineer for the Nebraska Department of Transportation, recommended that drivers stay off I-80 through the area if possible.

Drivers are recommended to take West Dodge Road or L Street. Truck drivers could detour by using Interstates 680, 880 in Iowa and 29 in Council Bluffs.

The construction involves repairing two bridges where the pavement, as it meets the bridge structure, has been breaking down: the 84th Street bridge and the bridge just east over the Big Papio Creek.

So traffic will cross over east of the Big Papio Creek and west of 84th Street.