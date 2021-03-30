'I beat the odds': Resilient Omaha woman fighting to make the big stage in boxing world

Every time Brittany Parker enters the boxing ring, she carries with her the voices that once told her she wasn’t going to make it.
She was going to be just another statistic — a Black single mom producing babies and going nowhere.
“I know this is going to make people uncomfortable, but this is my truth and I’m going to say it,’’ the Omaha woman said.
Those watching her move around the ring, dishing out a lethal uppercut or a combination, likely don’t know that she had the courage to leave an abusive relationship to protect her child, has spent years working toward an associate degree one class at a time, works full time and is on the verge of buying her first house.
And at 28, she’s started her own company, Brittany’s Balance, to promote health and wellness among Black women.
Best of all, her 10-year-old son is happy and thriving.
This week, she will be fighting in the USA Boxing National Championships in Shreveport, Louisiana, with a chance at making the U.S. high-performance national team if she wins the heavyweight division.
A spot on that team would get her a step closer to possibly qualifying for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The American squad already has been chosen for the 2020 Summer Olympics, which were delayed until this year.
Six years ago, her uncle, Louis Parker, suggested she try boxing as an outlet for an anger at life she couldn’t shake.
After an already tough childhood, she was having a hard time dealing with the “missing pieces.” She wasn’t going to have a dream family with her partner because he was in prison for murder.
She channeled that anger into the ring, sparring against men at B&B Boxing Academy Inc., at 30th and Sprague Streets. She’s compiled a 15-3 record and finished first in 2018 at the Elite National Championships, the Western Elite qualifier and the National Golden Gloves. She also won the elite title in 2019. Each win gave her a shot of confidence.
“I know that society, that’s where maybe they will hear my story and listen to my story if I have a credential like that,’’ Parker said. “Personally, I feel like I won. I beat the odds.’’
With the resilience of her grandmother Geraldine Parker as an example, Parker said she always had been a strong student and planned to go to college at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Then, in her senior year at Omaha North High School, she became pregnant. And her relationship with the baby’s father became a nightmare.
No one said it out loud when she was pregnant, but the message she got was that applying for college was pointless — she might as well find a trade to support herself and her baby.
It would have been easy, she said, to give up.
Two staff members at North, Barry Thomas and Christopher Wiley, made the difference. They told her she could do it; she could overcome her situation and earn a high school degree.
“Because of those men, I was able to walk across the stage,’’ Parker said. “I was getting abused at home (by her partner), but I still went to school. Mr. Thomas said you need to graduate if you want a better life for you and your son. That is the only way you will succeed. At your job, be on time, be polite.’’
Parker took that advice, trying to be the best employee she could be everywhere she worked.
Thomas, now the director of equity and diversity for the Omaha Public Schools, said he’s not surprised that Parker has made so much of her life. He saw that tenacity at basketball practices when the 5-foot-10 Parker joined the team after transferring from Millard North.
“She had some catching up to do. She was frustrated and disappointed in herself,’’ he said. “Through that, she never ever stopped coming to practice. She never ever jogged or walked at any point in time in any drills.
“You could see she was not the one to allow setbacks and challenges to sideline her.’’
Thomas said it has been interesting to watch his former student flourish and become the person he always knew she could be.
Three years ago, Parker started working at the Women’s Center for Advancement, the same place where she once had received counseling.
She’s now the WCA’s director of housing.
“I wanted to help people like me,’’ Parker said. “From the outside, they look like they have it together, but on the inside, they may be drowning.’’
Life still isn’t easy. She works while her son, DeVaughn, goes to school. She picks him up afterward and they head to the gym so she can do one of her six-days-a-week workouts. Sunday is fun day for just the two of them.
It’s that consistent effort that has helped Parker become a boxing success, said Hugh Reefe, a coach at B&B, where world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford also trains.
“She has the athletic ability, she’s trying consistently to raise her level of ability and technique,’’ Reefe said. “Brittany has some skills. She knows how to throw several kinds of combinations, she knows her punches and knows how to move around the ring. She’s very motivated for this tournament.’’
Of course, Parker wants to make the high-performance team, which will compete internationally if COVID-19 protocols allow. But if she doesn’t, she still will be OK.
She already has accomplished so many of her goals that she’s hunting for new ones. She will graduate this spring from Metropolitan Community College with an associate degree in health and human services. She and her son have the new house to look forward to.
However she finishes this week, she can head back to the gym and keep working toward her goal of someday becoming a world champion.
“There are so many survivors who can’t bounce back and can’t put their life back together,’’ Parker said. “I want to show them it’s possible on the biggest platform I can.’’
