'I beat the odds': Resilient Omaha woman fighting to make the big stage in boxing world

It would have been easy, she said, to give up.

Two staff members at North, Barry Thomas and Christopher Wiley, made the difference. They told her she could do it; she could overcome her situation and earn a high school degree.

“Because of those men, I was able to walk across the stage,’’ Parker said. “I was getting abused at home (by her partner), but I still went to school. Mr. Thomas said you need to graduate if you want a better life for you and your son. That is the only way you will succeed. At your job, be on time, be polite.’’

Parker took that advice, trying to be the best employee she could be everywhere she worked.

Thomas, now the director of equity and diversity for the Omaha Public Schools, said he’s not surprised that Parker has made so much of her life. He saw that tenacity at basketball practices when the 5-foot-10 Parker joined the team after transferring from Millard North.

“She had some catching up to do. She was frustrated and disappointed in herself,’’ he said. “Through that, she never ever stopped coming to practice. She never ever jogged or walked at any point in time in any drills.

“You could see she was not the one to allow setbacks and challenges to sideline her.’’