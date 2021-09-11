'I couldn't be more thankful': Omaha honors first responders, military on 9/11 anniversary

At Omaha's Fire Station 3, firefighters stood in silence for a full minute against a backdrop of flashing lights to mark a solemn day for first responders nationwide.
Similar moments of silence took place at fire stations across Omaha on Saturday, as did other memorial events marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Capt. Paul Jackson said the station tries to pause every year to honor the first responders killed during 9/11, but this year felt especially significant as the 20th anniversary.
As he stood in silence alongside the other firefighters on duty, Jackson said he was thinking of those who put their lives on the line to ensure safety for others.
“Just thinking about the sacrifices made, it wasn't just police and firefighters ... there were a lot of people that helped out that day and the days after," he said.
Jackson, who’s been a firefighter for 27 years, said the first responders who lost their lives were just doing what the job requires.
“That's something that we do all day every day is put our safety on the line for the public's safety,” Jackson said. “Every one of those guys did exactly the same thing … they would have tried to do everything they could to help those people.”
Deer Park neighborhood leader Connie Martin came to witness the moment of silence at Station 3.
“We promised after this horrific event that we would never forget,” she said. “So, despite all the division and the controversy that have happened since then and that happened shortly after the attacks, we still need to remember those who fell that day and those first responders who have suffered since then.”
At Werner Park, the names of first responders killed during 9/11 echoed throughout the ballpark as volunteers climbed 110 flights of stairs, the number of stories in the World Trade Center.
Participants wore badges representing the 343 firefighters killed. After finishing their 110 flights, each participant rang a bell and said the name of the first responder in whose memory they were climbing.
“9/11 was the biggest job in the history of our profession," event coordinator and Offutt Air Force Base Firefighter Chris Paillot said. "There's a heaviness that comes over the crowd when they say their names into the microphone and ring the bell."
This year, the event's fourth, more than 300 people participated and about $18,000 was raised for the National Fallen Firefighters Association, Paillot said.
Jordan Pettit, a firefighter and paramedic in Council Bluffs, said this was his second year participating in the event. He climbed in memory of New York Firefighter Gregory T. Saucedo.
"A lot of them made it up and down, but there was still a lot of firefighters, police, EMS and everyone who couldn't make it out," he said. "To be able to do this in memory of them, it's a very humbling experience."
Britney Martin of Valley Fire and Rescue participated in the memorial for the first time.
“I feel very overwhelmed with emotions,” she said after her climb. “This is a very important day for all of us here, not only as firefighters but also as civilians. I couldn't be more thankful and blessed for what those firefighters, EMTs and officers did for us.”
From the civilian perspective, Travis Van Housen of Omaha said seeing firefighters make the symbolic climb in their heavy gear motivated him even more to finish all 110 flights.
“You appreciate everything that they're doing and what they're wearing," he said. "It gives you a visual reminder of everything that happened 20 years ago."
In northeast Omaha, the Miller Park and Minne Lusa neighborhoods celebrated country and community with an outdoor "open house" along Minne Lusa Boulevard. Neighbors mowed the parkway before the event and brought treats and games for the kids. Omaha police officers who patrol the area stopped by to say hello.
One neighbor brought the conversation and games to a halt when he suddenly appeared along the street playing taps and then "The Star-Spangled Banner." Everyone stood and listened in shared silence.
Vaughn Wiebusch, who served six years in the Nebraska Army National Guard, said the event typified what he's come to love about his neighbors.
"(9/11) was a pivotal moment in our history where people came together," he said. "What has drawn me to this community, this very diverse community, is how we come together, how we do things instead of waiting. This is an example of that — breaking bread together, sharing fun, laughter, busting each other's chops, just getting to know each other."
In Elkhorn's Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, the 530th Military Police Battalion marked the anniversary with a milelong formation run involving the soldiers and their families.
The event started with remarks from the battalion’s commander, Lt. Col. Dena Goble, a 34-year Army veteran.
“This marks a tragic day in our country’s history when, 20 years ago, our freedoms, our democracy, our very way of life came under attack,” she said.
She noted the sacrifice of Marine Cpl. Daegan Page, the 23-year-old from Omaha who was killed in Afghanistan on Aug. 26 with 12 other service members.
Thousands lined the streets of Omaha on Friday to pay tribute as his body was returned home, and on Saturday, Nebraska football coach Scott Frost presented Page's family with a Husker jersey before the kickoff of NU’s game against Buffalo.
Goble recognized members of the unit who, like Page, joined the military after 9/11.
“Look around,” she said. “These fine Americans took their oath, knowing they were likely to serve in harm’s way.”
America was unified after 9/11, Goble said, which helped the nation heal.
“May this day be a reminder of our commitment to one another, to those we call brother and sister,” she said.
World-Herald staff writers Steve Liewer, Nancy Gaarder and Sam McKewon contributed to this report.