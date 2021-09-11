'I couldn't be more thankful': Omaha honors first responders, military on 9/11 anniversary

"A lot of them made it up and down, but there was still a lot of firefighters, police, EMS and everyone who couldn't make it out," he said. "To be able to do this in memory of them, it's a very humbling experience."

Britney Martin of Valley Fire and Rescue participated in the memorial for the first time.

“I feel very overwhelmed with emotions,” she said after her climb. “This is a very important day for all of us here, not only as firefighters but also as civilians. I couldn't be more thankful and blessed for what those firefighters, EMTs and officers did for us.”

From the civilian perspective, Travis Van Housen of Omaha said seeing firefighters make the symbolic climb in their heavy gear motivated him even more to finish all 110 flights.

“You appreciate everything that they're doing and what they're wearing," he said. "It gives you a visual reminder of everything that happened 20 years ago."

In northeast Omaha, the Miller Park and Minne Lusa neighborhoods celebrated country and community with an outdoor "open house" along Minne Lusa Boulevard. Neighbors mowed the parkway before the event and brought treats and games for the kids. Omaha police officers who patrol the area stopped by to say hello.