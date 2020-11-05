'I’m drained, I’m exhausted': Former Omaha Mayor Hal Daub tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON — Omaha’s former mayor and congressman Hal Daub cast his ballot at a polling place Tuesday morning and realized he was feeling really, really lousy.

So on his way home, the 79-year-old stopped by a coronavirus testing center — and the results came back positive.

A relentlessly active and social personality, Daub said he is now “climbing the walls” in quarantine at home.

“I’m sitting here hunkered down for 14 days,” Daub said. “It’s boring. It’s really boring.”

He said he has a slight cough, can’t taste food and has been sapped of his strength by the virus.

“I’m drained, I’m exhausted,” Daub said. “I want to sleep all the time.”

Daub is far from the only Nebraskan sick with the virus.

Nebraska’s numbers have been rising with a sixth straight record week of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the state. Those higher cases numbers also are starting to translate into more deaths.

Daub said contact tracing has not revealed how he got the virus.