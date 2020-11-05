'I’m drained, I’m exhausted': Former Omaha Mayor Hal Daub tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON — Omaha’s former mayor and congressman Hal Daub cast his ballot at a polling place Tuesday morning and realized he was feeling really, really lousy.
So on his way home, the 79-year-old stopped by a coronavirus testing center — and the results came back positive.
A relentlessly active and social personality, Daub said he is now “climbing the walls” in quarantine at home.
“I’m sitting here hunkered down for 14 days,” Daub said. “It’s boring. It’s really boring.”
He said he has a slight cough, can’t taste food and has been sapped of his strength by the virus.
“I’m drained, I’m exhausted,” Daub said. “I want to sleep all the time.”
Daub is far from the only Nebraskan sick with the virus.
Nebraska’s numbers have been rising with a sixth straight record week of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the state. Those higher cases numbers also are starting to translate into more deaths.
Daub said contact tracing has not revealed how he got the virus.
Despite supporting President Donald Trump, Daub said that he opted not to attend his recent campaign rally in Omaha and that he has been careful about wearing a mask, washing his hands and practicing social distancing.
Back in the summer, Daub had planned to attend the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville before those in-person festivities were scrapped. He told The World-Herald at the time that he had no qualms about going and attributed a surge of cases in Florida to extensive testing for the virus.
He hit a similar theme Thursday in suggesting that Democrats have over-emphasized the importance of case counts in order to scare voters into opposing Trump.
Daub also said he stands by his assessment that Americans must carefully balance public safety measures to control the outbreak with the economic damage caused by completely shutting down everyday life.
“Nebraska has, I think, threaded the needle well,” Daub said. “So my perspective hasn’t changed. I want people to get tested. I want testing to occur and we’re going to see more numbers as a result of it. If we weren’t testing we wouldn’t see the numbers.”
