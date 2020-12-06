'I’m not going to give up': Women bearing brunt of economic downturn caused by COVID pandemic

In the summer, things started to look up, but then Brittney was exposed to COVID-19, forcing her to take two weeks off work. Because of complications with her pregnancy, they ended up with $8,000 in medical bills.

Nick works on commission, so there are times he doesn’t get paid. He’s looking for more work.

Brittney is the one who manages the bills and sees where the money goes. It’s tough, she said, when there’s only $15 to $20 left when everything is paid. There’s a lot of hoping and praying that nothing goes wrong.

She longs for an end to the hardships caused by the virus but doesn’t know when that will come.

“I think right now we’re just trying to keep treading water to stay on top of things,’’ she said. “When my checks are hardly big enough to cover bills, then I have to start limiting what we get in groceries.’’

Maybe, she says, they’ll get lucky and win the lottery.

