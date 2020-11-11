Icy conditions cause numerous crashes during morning commute

Icy conditions on Omaha area streets caused numerous crashes during the early Wednesday morning commute and prompted police to implore drivers to slow down.
The icy conditions were caused by frost forming overnight on elevated roadways and bridges, according to Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley. Some slick spots may have remained following recent rains, she said.
Numerous crashes were reported between 5:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. Wednesday.
A review of Nebraska Department of Transportation cameras at 8:30 a.m. showed traffic moving normally.
A Douglas County 911 dispatcher said at 8 a.m. that no critical injuries had been reported due to the collisions. There were at least a dozen crashes, the dispatcher said.
In Sarpy County, dispatcher reported 11 crashes, mostly due to icy conditions. One person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition shortly after 7 a.m. following a two-vehicle collision near 50th and Harrison Streets.
Support Local Journalism
"Drivers are always encouraged to drive for the conditions," said Officer Michael Pecha, a police spokesman. "Slow down, increase your following distance, stay off devices like cell phones and be patient."
Omaha police continued to respond to crashes throughout the morning commute, although the number of collisions tapered off noticeably after sunrise.
Multiple vehicles piled up on westbound Interstate 80 at 60th Street, causing officers to shut down all westbound lanes for about an hour. Crashes were also reported on the I-480 bridge between Omaha and Council Bluffs and on the West Dodge Expressway.
"People are just flying eastbound (on the West Dodge Expressway," one officer radioed. "We've got to get them to slow down."
Omaha police closed I-480 eastbound while waiting for sand trucks to arrive. "The road is just not safe," an officer said on the radio.
The high temperature for Omaha is expected to reach 47 degrees on Wednesday, Gross said.
The city's official weather monitors at Eppley Airfield recorded that 1.41 inches of rain had fallen there on Monday and Tuesday. That's more rain than fell in the entire month of October in Omaha, 1.02 inches.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272
Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update
The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily.