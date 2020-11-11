Icy conditions cause numerous crashes during morning commute

Icy conditions on Omaha area streets caused numerous crashes during the early Wednesday morning commute and prompted police to implore drivers to slow down.

The icy conditions were caused by frost forming overnight on elevated roadways and bridges, according to Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley. Some slick spots may have remained following recent rains, she said.

Numerous crashes were reported between 5:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. Wednesday.

A review of Nebraska Department of Transportation cameras at 8:30 a.m. showed traffic moving normally.

A Douglas County 911 dispatcher said at 8 a.m. that no critical injuries had been reported due to the collisions. There were at least a dozen crashes, the dispatcher said.

In Sarpy County, dispatcher reported 11 crashes, mostly due to icy conditions. One person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition shortly after 7 a.m. following a two-vehicle collision near 50th and Harrison Streets.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Drivers are always encouraged to drive for the conditions," said Officer Michael Pecha, a police spokesman. "Slow down, increase your following distance, stay off devices like cell phones and be patient."