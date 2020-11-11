Icy conditions causing numerous crashes during morning commute

Icy conditions on Omaha area streets caused numerous crashes during the Wednesday morning commute and prompted police to implore drivers to slow down.

The icy conditions were caused by frost forming overnight on elevated roadways and bridges, according to Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.

Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing by 9 a.m. or 10 a.m., Gross said. The high temperature is expected to reach 47.

Multiple vehicles piled up on westbound Interstate 80 at 60th Street, causing officers to shut down all westbound lanes about 6 a.m. Crashes were also reported on the I-480 bridge between Omaha and Council Bluffs and on the West Dodge Expressway.

"People are just flying eastbound (on the West Dodge Expressway," one officer radioed. "We've got to get them to slow down."

Omaha police closed I-480 eastbound while waiting for sand trucks to arrive. "The road is just not safe," an officer said on the radio.

In Sarpy County, 911 dispatch reported multiple vehicles crashing in the northbound lanes near Cornhusker Road and the JFK Freeway. Injuries were reported at that scene.

