Icy conditions expected midday Thursday, evening commute shouldn't be impacted

Icy conditions in the Omaha metro area are expected late Thursday morning for several hours but warmer afternoon temperatures should help avoid a difficult evening commute.

Bryon Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Omaha will largely avoid the potential ice and snow accumulations that will hit the northeast part of the state.

Freezing drizzle is starting in Omaha now and is expected to continue until about 2 p.m., as temperatures stay under or hover around freezing, he said.

By afternoon, temperatures should warm up, not causing significant impacts.

"Until then, we'll have light freezing on roads, sidewalks and power lines," Miller said.

Light snow accumulations are expected in areas northwest of the metro area, like Norfolk, Hartington and surrounding areas.

Looking ahead, there might be chances of slight precipitation Saturday morning and more rain from Monday into Tuesday, Miller said, but potential snow totals are still uncertain.