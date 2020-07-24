'I'd prefer working': As COVID-19 drags on, the unemployed line up for help at Omaha office

“I’m trying to think of jobs I can do by myself,” Gamble said. “I looked at the garbage man the other day and said, ‘Damn, he’s by himself.’ ”Some of those waiting had been out of work for months and needed help untangling problems with their unemployment claims so they could get paid.“I haven’t been receiving benefits for three weeks now,” said 19-year-old Tri’Onna Piller, who wasn’t getting enough shifts at her job at McDonald’s after she gave birth and the pandemic hit. “I have babies.”

Others were job-hunting, filling out applications or updating their résumés. Some, like Judy Smith, came in person because they wanted to be sure they did everything right.

The 67-year-old hotel worker is getting benefits while unemployed, but she’s been calling her bosses at the Hilton in downtown Omaha each week to see if business has picked up enough to bring her back. “I’d prefer working. This is so frustrating. I don’t want to come down here every week.”

Grace Johnson, a Nebraska Department of Labor spokeswoman, said about 99% of claims are submitted online, and people don’t have to apply in person to extend their benefits. The volume of calls to the state’s unemployment hotline fluctuates, but Johnson saidmore people have been calling in with questions since the job search change was announced.