Illinois woman, 28, dies after being struck by vehicle near Ogallala

A 28-year-old woman died and her mother was injured when they were struck by an SUV while walking on a dirt road just south of Ogallala.

Katelyn Einck of Bloomington, Illinois, was pronounced dead Sunday at the scene of the crash near the 1800 block of Stagecoach Lane, according to Keith County Attorney Randy Fair. Her mother, Patricia O'Meara, 61, also of Bloomington, was taken to the Ogallala Community Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Investigators determined that mother and daughter were walking east on a dirt road about 6:15 a.m. A westbound 2006 Chevrolet Blazer driven by a 14-year-old struck the pair.

Witnesses told police that the juvenile did not see the pedestrians, even with the visor down, until it was too late. The angle of the sun at that time of day may have contributed to the collision, Fair said.

A blood sample was taken from the driver and the SUV was impounded for further examination, he said.

The Ogallala Police Department was assisted by the Keith County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.