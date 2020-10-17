Image of young Omaha girl, fist in the air, inspires 'The HOPE Project'

When Watie White liked an Instagram image by Anthony T. Peña back in February, neither artist knew that a simple heart emoji would lead to Omaha’s newest, brightest, biggest piece of public art.
Installed on the Millwork Commons building on the corner of 13th and Nicholas Streets in north downtown, the glowing yellow mural features a stylized drawing of 7-year-old Zuri Jensen, fist held high, holding a sign emblazoned with one simple word in capital letters: HOPE.
It took a lot of serendipity for that image to happen, a lot of events coming together in a year marked by a pandemic and racial strife.
It took — and ended up with — a lot of hope.
At the beginning of the year, Peña, a 53-year-old Metro bus driver by day, was feeling disappointed in the progression of his art practice. “I was getting frustrated,” he said. “I was seeing all these other artists making a living doing what they love, and I wasn’t.”
That started to change when White liked one of his images. Peña knew White was an established artist, known for public art projects on buildings around Omaha, as well as a host of other high-profile murals throughout the metro area. Peña reached out and asked White if he’d like to meet.
A mentoring relationship began, with White urging Peña simply to draw what moved him.
Peña did just that, producing drawings influenced by his childhood love of comic book art. It gave him something to focus on when COVID-19 shut down the city, and also provided an opportunity to build his portfolio.
Then came George Floyd’s tragic death in late May and the eruption of protests across the U.S., including in Omaha.
Seven-year-old Zuri Jensen was at the protest that took place at 72nd and Dodge Streets on May 29.
Shea and Jeona Jensen took Zuri, and her 11-year-old sister, Irie, to the event.
“I knew we had to be a part of it,” Jeona said. “Social justice for all people is a big value for our family. The girls have been marching since they were little. From a very young age, Zuri has wanted to know all about the civil rights movement and Black history.”
While at the protest, Zuri was inspired by the passion of the crowd and asked if she could stand on the cab of her father’s pickup truck.
“She took off her shoes and climbed up there,” Jeona said. “Zuri noticed that people had their fists up and asked if she could do it, too.”
Mom said yes, and almost immediately, bystanders began taking photos.
Dalton Carper was one of them. The 23-year-old freelance photojournalist and recent University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate wanted to take part in the protest in a meaningful way. He decided to document it and brought along a new camera his father had given him just one week earlier.
“I was walking around, overwhelmed by my own emotions, when I saw Zuri standing with her fist in the air,” Carper recalled. “I literally said, ‘Oh, my God,’ out loud. I immediately realized how powerful that was.”
Rendered in black and white, Carper’s image shows the young girl, fist held high, eyes turned skyward. It’s a moment in time that captures the tenacious feeling of hope present in the younger generation.
The photojournalist posted the image on Instagram, and it went viral. It even caught the attention of vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who shared the image on her own Instagram account, saying, “When I look at this young girl, I see the future.”
Her post garnered almost 80,000 likes.
It resonated with Peña, too.
“I looked at Dalton’s photo, and I kept wondering what the story was behind this little girl. She is the promise of a new generation of hope, and I just really wanted to do something with it.”
That something was a reworking of the photo into a graphic representation that included what Peña felt when he looked at the image: Zuri holding a sign with “HOPE” rendered in simple letters.
Peña planned for the background to be green, but he couldn’t decide on the right shade. Instead, he used bright yellow as a placeholder.
White told him not to even think about changing it.
“It was an accident, but it’s cheery and has so many meanings: happiness, joy, creativity and optimism,” Peña said.
Originally, the image was going to be included on a mural he and White were planning that would feature people such as Malcolm X, Ernie Chambers and James Scurlock. The mural site fell through, but the image of Zuri had captured the imagination of both artists.
White had an idea. He remembered Shepard Fairey’s inspirational “Hope” poster of Barack Obama. He and Peña would do something similar, but this poster would have meaning for Omaha since Zuri was a local resident.
“What I bring to the conversation is the focus of what art can do as a social tool,” White said. “What changes can it influence and affect? We wanted to do something impactful, and I understand impact as making people feel seen. Dalton showed Zuri as a young civil rights leader, and we wanted to build on that empowerment.”
White found a printer and donors ready to help sponsor the project, and the duo ended up giving away 200 18-by-24-inch posters. Then another 200. And still another 200, until eventually the number topped more than 650 — each one signed by Peña. They now hang in homes, businesses and classrooms in Omaha and in cities across the country.
They also are included in the permanent collections of the Durham Museum and the Museum of Nebraska Art. A limited run of T-shirts disseminated the image even further. Proceeds have gone to Carper, a college fund for Zuri and North Omaha’s Culxr House, a community hub for artists, creatives and entrepreneurs that also provides protest training.
But the biggest iteration of “HOPE” was yet to come.
Jeff Slobotski was one of the hundreds of people who picked up a “HOPE” poster. He also is the vice president of business and ecosystem development for Millwork Commons, a collaborative community designed to support the work of innovators and creators by providing spaces to live, work, create and connect. Spanning 300,000 square feet in north downtown near Hot Shops, the buildings date to the 1880s and have been reimagined as sites for technology, art and design.
Wouldn’t it be perfectly fitting, thought Slobotski, to have such a powerful image placed prominently on a Millwork Commons building?
“For me, the image is emblematic of everything going on around racial and social justice in our city. It’s an awesome testament to how our city works. People connected around the posters. I started talking to Watie and Anthony about how to make the image even bigger and more publicly visible.”
Peña and White jumped at the collaboration, and enlarged the “HOPE” image from its original poster size to 18-by-24 feet.
Omaha artists Bart Vargas, Ang Bennett and Patty Talbert also pitched in and assisted with painting the mural version, as did Zuri. There was the original subject, the inspiration for the photograph and the poster, wearing the T-shirt version of her image, painting the mural.
It was a meta moment for all involved.
Seeing the “HOPE” mural in person, Zuri couldn’t help but be overwhelmed. “My mind is literally actually blown!” she enthused in a video shared by her dad.
“It’s made our 2020 more positive,” Jeona said. “It’s been the highlight. What’s amazing is all the people we’ve become connected with. It’s the hope we’ve seen in this community.”
Shea said the photo, poster, T-shirt and mural — now collectively known as “The HOPE Project” — all work together to communicate a simple message. “That fist in the air — that’s hope. Her youthfulness shows the future that’s to come. Zuri thinks she can be a leader and make a difference.”
White sees the mural as a love letter of sorts for Omaha. “It’s such an expression of collaboration within the community. This is not an overtly political expectation of action. It’s hope.”
“I think because everyone knows she’s a local young lady, it gives the mural more meaning,” Peña added. “And it also means things will get better. The future is so bright.”
Slobotski agrees. “This is in our DNA and what we’re trying to build in Omaha. Young leaders, when given a voice and a platform, can build community. They can build the future.
“This,” he paused, gesturing at the mural, “is a visual display of hope.”
Tuesday, Oct. 20, The HOPE Project will be celebrated in a public unveiling of the mural at 13th and Nicholas Streets. The program will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. There is no charge to attend.
