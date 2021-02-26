In Omaha's 'crazy' market, no inspection and big down payment are keys to buying a house

It’s not easy to get your hands on an older home. Actually, nearly any house in Omaha these days.
Peter Manhart and Jeff Rensch call the market crazy and insane.
Forty to 50 showings in the first day or two for a new listing is not uncommon for either Realtor. Offers are often above list because of the competition.
“It’s super interesting what is going on in the real estate market and how bananas it is,” Manhart said.
“The market is crazy because there is nothing on the market,” Rensch said.
Of course, interest rates are fueling the craziness. The rate recently on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage was 2.8%. But Rensch said that changes by the hour.
When he first started helping people buy and sell homes 35 years ago with his wife, Mari, interest rates were at 13.5%.
“When they got to 10, we were celebrating,” he said. “It’s made it so affordable for so many more people.”
But it’s not just the interest rate.
Empty-nesters are also creating pressure on the market by selling bigger homes and looking to downsize.
The development of areas such as the Blackstone District and Aksarben Village and places such as the Holland Performing Arts Center and other entertainment venues are attracting talent and younger adults to the city.
“The kids are coming home,” Rensch said. “I think it’s a testament to how Omaha is growing and doing the right thing to keep talent.”
Because the housing market is so tight in Omaha, it’s changed the way people traditionally have purchased a home.
Many buyers are forgoing a home inspection. In fact, Manhart says if you ask for one, you likely won’t get the house.
“If your offer doesn’t say, ‘Leave the keys on the counter and get out,’ ” he said, the seller might pick one of several other offers.
Sellers are also much more willing to work with a buyer with a conventional loan or with a cash offer than someone with a FHA or VA loan.
There’s much less red tape involved, and the house purchase closes when scheduled.
The ability to offer a 20% down payment shows financial stability and that the sale is more likely to go through without hiccups.
While low interest rates make owning a home more obtainable, Manhart and his partner and wife, Jennifer, recommend that anyone looking to buy do what their parents once did instead of jumping into the market with little money for a down payment.
“Our parents saved, saved and saved and bought a house,” he said.
