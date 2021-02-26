In Omaha's 'crazy' market, no inspection and big down payment are keys to buying a house

It’s not easy to get your hands on an older home. Actually, nearly any house in Omaha these days.

Peter Manhart and Jeff Rensch call the market crazy and insane.

Forty to 50 showings in the first day or two for a new listing is not uncommon for either Realtor. Offers are often above list because of the competition.

“It’s super interesting what is going on in the real estate market and how bananas it is,” Manhart said.

“The market is crazy because there is nothing on the market,” Rensch said.

Of course, interest rates are fueling the craziness. The rate recently on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage was 2.8%. But Rensch said that changes by the hour.

When he first started helping people buy and sell homes 35 years ago with his wife, Mari, interest rates were at 13.5%.

“When they got to 10, we were celebrating,” he said. “It’s made it so affordable for so many more people.”

But it’s not just the interest rate.

Empty-nesters are also creating pressure on the market by selling bigger homes and looking to downsize.