Increasing number of Nebraska kids coming down with RSV

After a couple of years of irregular appearances, respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is on the increase in Nebraska, right on its usual fall-winter schedule.

Dr. Russell McCulloh, pediatric infectious disease specialist and hospital medicine physician at Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, said the state is seeing a steep increase in the number of children visiting emergency rooms and being hospitalized with the virus.

The majority of the increase in emergency room visits, according to the state's respiratory illness dashboard, is occurring among kids 4 and younger. Not all cases are reported to the state.

RSV, McCulloh said, is one of the most common causes of upper and lower respiratory infections. The vast majority of people infected with RSV have cold symptoms. But the virus can cause much more severe illness in younger children, particularly those born prematurely, and in older adults and people of all ages with chronic health conditions. A similar increase is occurring nationally, according to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

The virus also is one of the most common reasons children visit health care providers at this time of year, McCulloh said. About 150,000 a year are hospitalized, although the vast majority recover and do well. Only a small number, up to a few hundred a year, suffer permanent injury or death.

RSV also is an illness for which health care providers commonly test. Many hospitals and clinics use a four-panel test that covers influenza, two kinds of RSV and COVID-19.

The current increase in RSV, however, is coming on schedule, McCulloh said. During the past two years of the pandemic, peaks occurred outside the usual fall-winter season. The same infection-prevention measures intended to interrupt the transmission of COVID did double duty in interrupting the transmission of other viruses.

"Our normal seasonal peaks that we expect to see some time in the winter and fall months didn't occur at the usually expected times," he said. Last year, for instance, the state and nation saw a steep increase in RSV during the summer months, which coincided with the relaxation of many infection-control measures in the spring.

McCulloh said some other viruses also are circulating at slightly increased rates, but health care providers typically don't test for them and none are reaching the level of RSV.

So far, influenza is not among them. "We're not seeing any significant flu activity in the state right now," he said.

Health officials are, however, predicting that flu numbers are likely to return pre-pandemic levels now that mitigation measures such as masking have largely ended and most people have returned to school, work and other activities. They're also looking to the more intense flu season that just occurred in the Southern Hemisphere. That flu season often presages what happens in the north.

Outbreaks of norovirus, the highly contagious intestinal bug, already were approaching pre-pandemic levels by the 2021-2022 surveillance year, which wrapped up July 31, according to a Sept. 23 CDC Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. That period ran from Aug. 1, 2021 to July 31.

Nebraska is one of 12 states in the norovirus tracking network CDC established in 2012.

The number of norovirus outbreaks in the 2021-2022 season also was nearly three times the number reported during the 2020-2021 season, when COVID-19 mitigation measures were in greater force.

While there's no vaccine for RSV, McCulloh said, a monoclonal antibody therapy is available for a small group of infants and children at risk of suffering the worst effects of the virus. Parents of at-risk children should talk to their health care provider about the therapy, which is given in a series of five doses.

Getting kids vaccinated for COVID and influenza can prevent serious illness from those two viruses, McCulloh said. Preventing those two viruses also reduces the risk of kids' being infected with multiple viruses at one time, a combo that puts them at greater risk of severe disease.

"Just because you're infected with RSV doesn't mean you have to be only infected with RSV," he said.

Sick people, who likely won't know they're infected with RSV, should wear masks around young children who may be at higher risk from the virus. Sick people also should stay home from work or school if possible. Caregivers should avoid exposing kids, particularly young ones, to tobacco smoke and practice good hand hygiene.

"The more we mix," McColluh said, "and when we get into a season where we're naturally going to be indoors more, the more we're going to be swapping viruses."