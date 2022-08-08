Interim director of Omaha Streetcar Authority sees project as 'catalyst' for urban core

From Detroit to Los Angeles, Rick Gustafson has had a role in constructing modern streetcar lines across the United States. Now, he will help steer Omaha’s efforts as the city embarks on its own ambitious streetcar project.

Through a contract approved by Omaha’s Streetcar Authority in June, Gustafson will serve as the interim director of the authority and will help guide the streetcar design process until a permanent, local director is appointed. The Greater Omaha Chamber is providing the money for Gustafson’s pay.

Gustafson, who lives in Portland, Oregon, previously led that city’s streetcar system for more than a decade and has served as a consultant on streetcar projects in other cities.

In an interview with The World-Herald last week, Gustafson offered a view of the project through the lens of a public transit professional with decades of experience. The first thing he noted: The only thing typical when building streetcars is that “nothing is typical.”

“You have a lot of different variables in building streetcars, and every 50 to 100 feet the circumstances change,” Gustafson said. “And that’s just in the rail construction.”

Despite the unpredictable variables that come with construction, he believes Omaha is on the right path to successfully launch the project as a “catalyst” for growth in the urban core.

The city is currently in the design phase with Omaha-based HDR, a “very important step in the process,” according to Gustafson. For the city to stay on its proposed timeline, the design will have to be completed this year and the vehicles ordered by next summer, he said.

Construction would happen in 2024 through 2025, with the streetcar open and functioning sometime in 2026. The 3-mile route would travel along Farnam and Harney Streets from 10th Street to 42nd Street and along 10th Street between Harney and Cass Streets.

As the design phase moves forward, the city continues to research the feasibility of funding construction of the line.

Under the city’s financing plan, the $306 million project would be paid for with revenue from a special tax-increment financing (TIF) district spanning the entire streetcar route, as well as three blocks north and south of the route.

Though this plan has moved through city government with little contention, it hasn’t been free of criticism.

City Council members have insisted that a full financial analysis be completed before city government takes any irreversible steps in moving the project forward.

Public transit professional Tom Rubin has urged caution on the streetcar plans, especially in light of rising inflation and interest rates that he said could raise the cost of building the system while reducing the private development that’s being counted on to pay for it.

But Gustafson and local developers view the streetcar as a springboard for redevelopment in the city’s urban core.

The development that occurred in Portland following the launch of the city’s streetcar system was “fundamentally transformational,” Gustafson said.

Omaha developers and city planners have set a goal of major redevelopment and job growth in Omaha’s urban core — an area generally bounded by Cuming Street on the north, Leavenworth Street on the south, 48th Street on the west and 35th Street in Council Bluffs to the east, including Dodge Park Golf Course and the River’s Edge development on the east end of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.

“They recognize that they need a catalyst, and that’s what this is,” Gustafson said. “It’s a catalyst for instilling confidence in private investors that they can build differently and expect it to work.”

In many cities, the planning philosophy for the past 50 years was to separate all uses of development, Gustafson said. Industrial development, apartments, retail and subdivisions were isolated from one another, and the notion of mixed-use development was almost entirely left out of traditional planning.

There’s been a shift from that tradition in recent years. And for cities like Omaha, growth will rely on mixed-use and dense development as the city runs into limits on outward expansion.

In the Greater Omaha Chamber’s vision for the next 20 years, numerous high-rises and dense construction would pull 30,000 more workers and 30,000 added residents into the area stretching from midtown Omaha through downtown and to the river’s edge in Council Bluffs.

Omaha will rely on the new development, and the increased property tax dollars that come with it, to pay off the bonds used to finance the streetcar’s construction. It plans to do this by creating a TIF district.

TIF allows the developer of a city-approved project to take out a loan to pay for eligible redevelopment expenses. The loan is paid back, generally over a 15- or 20-year period, by using the increased property taxes that are generated on the new development. Normally, property tax payments go to support schools and other local tax-reliant bodies.

During the TIF period, the property owner continues to pay a portion of property taxes to local governments based on the valuation that existed before any improvements. After the TIF loan is repaid, property taxes collected on the higher-value, improved property then start flowing to those local governments.

The city’s financial plan is contingent on an analysis by Maryland-based public finance consulting firm MuniCap Inc. The City Council in March agreed to pay MuniCap up to $100,000 for its analysis.

While a streetcar system might begin as a development tool, its use as a public transit asset will likely become more apparent a few years after it’s built, according to Gustafson.

“Streetcar, public transit, bicycles and all the alternatives are part of that component,” Gustafson said. “In mixed use they all become better modes of transportation than a car.”

And few things can “shape urban forms” like public transportation, Gustafson said.