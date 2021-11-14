International Transgender Day of Remembrance planned in Omaha

Atop the Dodge Street pedestrian bridge, where so many Omaha groups have rallied for social change, about half a dozen people unfurled a banner Sunday announcing a day of remembrance for transgender people who have been slain.

Kate Parrish of the River City Gender Alliance said this is the 10th year that the International Transgender Day of Remembrance has been observed in Omaha but the first that a banner announcing it has been hung over Dodge Street. Parrish said the group has worked to be more visible this year as a counter to growing violence and political action against transgender people. Other activities in the Omaha metro area have included booths at public events and two pride nights during games at Werner Park.

"We are just like everybody else. This isn't a choice for us; this is the way were born," she said. "People need to meet us."

This week, she said, a number of buildings and structures, including the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, will be illuminated in blue, pink and white, the colors representing the transgender community.

Even as the two banners were being hung across Dodge on Sunday, motorists were honking in response.