Drivers heading west from Council Bluffs into downtown Omaha on Interstate 480 may have to alter their commute this week.

The Dodge Street exit ramp from I-480 westbound will be closed this week to allow workers to reinstall an overhead highway sign.

The exit will close at 9 a.m. Tuesday and remain closed until 5 p.m. Friday, said Barbara Gerbino-Bevins, district construction engineer for the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Traffic will be detoured to the 14th Street exit.

The sign had been removed earlier as part of the 2-year, $60 million effort to renovate I-480 along the elevated 1-mile stretch between 20th Street and the Iowa state line. The project included bridge repairs, new asphalt and the replacement of highway signs and guardrails. Workers also installed a new asphalt membrane on top of the underlying bridge deck.

About 19 miles due west, near the western end of the West Dodge Expressway, NDOT also has reduced traffic to a single lane on the 228th Street bridge over the highway to allow bridge repairs and preservation work, Gerbino-Bevins said. The exit goes to Waterloo, and the project was scheduled to avoid the popular Junkstock event there.

Traffic will be regulated with a temporary red-green traffic signal at either end of the bridge. Work is expected to continue until the fall.

The Omaha Public Works Department also announced several new road and lane closures Monday:

Dodge Street between North 72nd Street and North 76th Street/Rose Blumkin Drive will have varying lane restrictions for street improvements through December.

will have varying lane restrictions for street improvements through December. Cass Street between North 72nd Street and North 76th Street will have various lane restrictions for street improvements through mid-July.

will have various lane restrictions for street improvements through mid-July. Burt Street between North 33rd Street and North 34th Street will be closed for utility work through May 29.

will be closed for utility work through May 29. South 158th Street between Spring Street and Valley Street will be closed for street repair through Thursday.

will be closed for street repair through Thursday. Saddle Creek Road between Douglas Street and Farnam Street will be restricted to one lane southbound for fiber optic installation in the outside curb lane through May 22.

will be restricted to one lane southbound for fiber optic installation in the outside curb lane through May 22. North 177th Street between West Maple Road and Spaulding Street will be closed for street improvements through mid-July.

will be closed for street improvements through mid-July. L Street between South 108th Street and South 102nd Street will be restricted to one lane eastbound for street repair in the inside lane through May 22.

