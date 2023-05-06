The left lanes of both eastbound and westbound of Interstate 480 in downtown Omaha will be closed from 16th to 20th Streets starting Monday, weather permitting.

The I-480 westbound ramp to 14th Street and nearby shoulders will also be closed.

And then from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. May 15, the left lane of I-480 westbound will be closed from 10th to 14th Streets.

The overall construction work is anticipated to be completed by fall 2023.

