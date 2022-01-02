 Skip to main content
Iowa couple's baby is the first born in 2022 in the Omaha metro area
Iowa couple's baby is the first born in 2022 in the Omaha metro area

Chelsea and Elijah Williams with baby Silas and Dr. Maureen Boyle.

A recent study discovered that how we phrase New Year’s resolutions plays a huge part in whether or not we adhere to them.

One western Iowa couple rang in the new year with the birth of their baby boy at 12:02 a.m. Saturday, making him the first baby born in 2022 across the Omaha metro area.

010222-owh-new-first-baby-p1

Silas Paul Williams was born at 12:02 a.m. Saturday.

Silas Paul Williams was born at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs to parents Chelsea and Elijah Williams of Atlantic, Iowa. Chelsea had a scheduled labor induction Thursday, and the couple didn’t think that he would hold out until Saturday.

The couple are thankful that mom and baby are both recovering well.

“We’re mostly just happy that he’s healthy,” Elijah said.

Silas was delivered by Dr. Maureen Boyle, who said that, in her over 20 years of experience, she has never delivered a New Year’s baby so close to midnight.

“This is the closest to midnight I’ve ever gotten with with a patient, which made it really exciting and special,” she said.

Boyle said she and the parents didn’t even realize until after Silas was born that he would be a Jan. 1 baby.

“As she was delivering, we didn’t realize that we had passed midnight,” she said. “So that kind of caught us off guard; it was kind of a surprise that made it even more fun.”

Boyle is also a Douglas County Board member.

“There probably aren’t too many Douglas County commissioners who get to deliver a New Year’s baby,” she said.

