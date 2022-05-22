Iowa man dies after two-vehicle crash on I-29 near Glenwood

A 40-year-old Glenwood, Iowa, motorcyclist died at an Omaha hospital after a two-vehicle collision Saturday night on Interstate 29 in Mills County.

Caleb Wear was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center by helicopter, where he was pronounced dead. The crash occurred about 9:35 p.m. near Glenwood, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Investigators determined Bharatkumar Patel, 47, of Papillion, was northbound on I-29 in a 2011 Toyota Sienna. The Toyota collided with the rear end of a northbound 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Wear.

The collision caused both vehicles to leave the roadway and enter the east ditch. Patel was not injured.

