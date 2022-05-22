 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa man dies following two-vehicle crash on I-29 near Glenwood

A 40-year-old Glenwood, Iowa motorcyclist died at an Omaha hospital following a two-vehicle collision Saturday night on Interstate 29 in Mills County. 

Caleb Wear was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center by helicopter where he was pronounced deceased. The crash occurred about 9:35 p.m. near Glenwood, according to the Iowa State Patrol. 

Investigators determined Bharatkumar Patel, 47, of Papillion, was  northbound on I-29 in a 2011 Toyota Sienna. The Toyota collided with the rear end of a northbound 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Wear. 

The collision caused both vehicles to leave the roadway and enter the east ditch. Patel was not injured. 

