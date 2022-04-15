Iowa Navy WAVES veteran celebrates 100th birthday

While millions of men served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, tens of thousands of women also enlisted to serve their country. On Saturday, one of those women will celebrate her 100th birthday.

Estelle Leinen is one of the nearly 87,000 women who served in the U.S. Navy through the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service program during World War II.

“I am very happy and blessed to still be able to enjoy quality and quantity of life at this stage of life, and I’m very, very happy,” Leinen said Friday. “It’s hard to believe that I’m 100.”

Originally from Chicago, Leinen now lives in Dow City, Iowa, which is about an hour northeast of Omaha.

On Saturday, family from Nebraska, Wisconsin, Iowa and California will gather in Dow City to celebrate Leinen, son Vincent Leinen said.

Leinen was born on Easter Sunday, April 16, 1922, in Chicago. Her father was a lieutenant for the Chicago Fire Department and she graduated from Providence High School in 1940.

After graduation, Leinen was recruited to join the U.S. Naval Reserve’s WAVE branch by Genevieve Sullivan, the sister of the famous five Sullivan Brothers, who were the basis for the movie "The Fighting Sullivans."

The WAVES program was established by the U.S. Congress in 1942 and signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. WAVES allowed for women to serve as commissioned officers at the enlisted level at the Naval Reserves for the duration of the war plus six months. It was disbanded in 1948.

An estimated 87,000 WAVES served during World War II, a fraction of the more than 16 million Americans who served.

Leinen completed U.S. Naval Training School in 1943 at Hunter College in Bronx, New York, and was designated the rate of storekeeper. Leinen then completed Storekeeper Specialist Training school in 1944 at the University of Indiana in Bloomington.

Leinen met her husband, Lavern, while serving at the Naval Station Great Lakes. She was honorably discharged in August 1946.

After their wedding in Chicago, the Leinens moved to Iowa and ran a large family farm.

Leinen has six children, 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. These days, she enjoys reading books and area newspapers, watching TV news and keeping in touch with family and friends from across the country.

“We’re happy and blessed that our family and the world have been blessed with Estelle for the last 100 years,” Vincent Leinen said.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.