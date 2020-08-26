 Skip to main content
Iowa State Patrol captain is named Bellevue's new police chief
Iowa State Patrol captain is named Bellevue's new police chief

The City of Bellevue has hired a commander with the Iowa State Patrol, Kenneth Clary, as its next police chief.

Clary will replace interim Police Chief Tom Dargy, who has served in that role since January. Dargy did not vie for the job.

Clary was one of three finalists for the position, beating out Omaha Police Deputy Chief Greg Gonzalez and Kansas City (Missouri) Police Maj. Greg Volker.

Clary has more than 25 years of experience with the Iowa State Patrol, according to the City of Bellevue. He has served in a variety of roles at the State Patrol, and for the past five years has served as an area commander, or captain.

City Administrator Jim Ristow selected Clary from among 20 candidates. The interview process was overseen by the Bellevue Civil Service Commission.

Dargy replaced previous Bellevue Police Chief Mark Elbert, who retired at the end of last year. Elbert had been placed on leave for one year when the city investigated allegations of “dishonest and deceptive conduct.” In September 2017, the city’s police union voted 72-1 against Elbert in a no-confidence vote. He was reinstated in September 2018.

Clary starts in early September. His salary was not immediately available, but the previously announced pay range was $94,869 to $128,814.

Our best staff photos of August 2020

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

