A woman who died in a crash near Waterloo on Wednesday has been identified.

Abby Olberding, a 24-year-old from Carroll, Iowa, was killed when the Chevrolet Impala she was driving was struck in a head-on collision by a Jeep. The Jeep had crossed the center line along West Center Road just west of 264th Street shortly after 8 a.m., according to a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office press release.