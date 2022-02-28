Irish ambassador visits Omaha, promotes Husker football game in Ireland

A celebration of Irish-American Heritage Month, which starts Tuesday, kicked off in Omaha over the weekend with the arrival of Ireland's U.S. ambassador.

Daniel Mulhall and his wife, Greta Mulhall, participated in multiple events across the city to promote the Aug. 27 Nebraska-Northwestern football game in Dublin, Ireland, and to celebrate the culture, heritage and contributions of Irish-Americans.

As part of his welcome, Mulhall on Monday received a key to the city of Omaha from Mayor Jean Stothert. He also toured the Davis Global Center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center alongside UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey Gold.

Douglas County Commissioner Jim Cavanaugh, who organized the visit with his wife, Leslie Cavanaugh, was to present the Mulhalls with resolutions from the Douglas County Board proclaiming March 1 to be Daniel and Greta Mulhall Day and March to be Irish-American Heritage Month. The Omaha and Ralston City Councils also passed similar resolutions.

“It is a huge honor to welcome Ambassador Mulhall to Omaha,” Cavanaugh said.

Events marking Irish-American Heritage Month include Omaha's St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 12; the 100th anniversary of Irish independence; and the 20th anniversary of the twinning of Omaha with its Irish sister city Naas in County Kildare.

Naas Mayor Emeritus Timmy Conway will lead a delegation to Omaha on March 12 and will participate in several events, including the parade.

