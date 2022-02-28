 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Irish ambassador visits Omaha, promotes Husker football game in Ireland

  • Updated
  • 0
Daniel Mulhall

Ireland's U.S. Ambassador Daniel Mulhall, left, talks with Douglas County Commissioner Jim Cavanaugh, center; Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert; and Omaha City Councilman Danny Begley. Mulhall's arrival to Omaha kicked off a celebration of Irish-American Heritage Month.

 Jessica Wade

A celebration of Irish-American Heritage Month, which starts Tuesday, kicked off in Omaha over the weekend with the arrival of Ireland's U.S. ambassador.

Daniel Mulhall and his wife, Greta Mulhall, participated in multiple events across the city to promote the Aug. 27 Nebraska-Northwestern football game in Dublin, Ireland, and to celebrate the culture, heritage and contributions of Irish-Americans.

As part of his welcome, Mulhall on Monday received a key to the city of Omaha from Mayor Jean Stothert. He also toured the Davis Global Center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center alongside UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey Gold.

Douglas County Commissioner Jim Cavanaugh, who organized the visit with his wife, Leslie Cavanaugh, was to present the Mulhalls with resolutions from the Douglas County Board proclaiming March 1 to be Daniel and Greta Mulhall Day and March to be Irish-American Heritage Month. The Omaha and Ralston City Councils also passed similar resolutions.

“It is a huge honor to welcome Ambassador Mulhall to Omaha,” Cavanaugh said.

People are also reading…

Events marking Irish-American Heritage Month include Omaha's St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 12; the 100th anniversary of Irish independence; and the 20th anniversary of the twinning of Omaha with its Irish sister city Naas in County Kildare.

Naas Mayor Emeritus Timmy Conway will lead a delegation to Omaha on March 12 and will participate in several events, including the parade.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Huge Roman mosaic found near London landmark

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert