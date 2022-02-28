Irish ambassador visits Omaha, promotes Husker football game in Ireland

A celebration of Irish-American Heritage Month, which starts Tuesday, kicked off in Omaha over the weekend with the arrival of Ireland's U.S. ambassador.
Daniel Mulhall and his wife, Greta Mulhall, participated in multiple events across the city to promote the Aug. 27 Nebraska-Northwestern football game in Dublin, Ireland, and to celebrate the culture, heritage and contributions of Irish-Americans.
As part of his welcome, Mulhall on Monday received a key to the city of Omaha from Mayor Jean Stothert. He also toured the Davis Global Center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center alongside UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey Gold.
Douglas County Commissioner Jim Cavanaugh, who organized the visit with his wife, Leslie Cavanaugh, was to present the Mulhalls with resolutions from the Douglas County Board proclaiming March 1 to be Daniel and Greta Mulhall Day and March to be Irish-American Heritage Month. The Omaha and Ralston City Councils also passed similar resolutions.
“It is a huge honor to welcome Ambassador Mulhall to Omaha,” Cavanaugh said.
McKewon: Mark Whipple's first QB commit at Nebraska lacks height, but not tools — or wheels
Jerry Stine, in his final days, sees the profound impact a coach can have
Nebraska women's basketball suspends assistant Chuck Love, removes Ashley Scoggin from roster
As Fred Hoiberg returns to Chicago, parallels emerge to end of his NBA coaching tenure
Shatel: Trev Alberts is giving Fred Hoiberg — and his plan — a fighting chance
Chatelain: Flash and cash still hasn’t paid off for Nebraska men’s basketball
Nebraska's Pheldarius Payne and Will Nixon enter transfer portal
New coaches, new quarterbacks: Nebraska has no time to waste in spring camp
Nebraska does need change but it's not Fred Hoiberg, his players say
Wrist injury ends season for Creighton point guard Ryan Nembhard
Nebraska spring football preview: Seven 'prove-it' Huskers
McKewon: Nebraska women's basketball answered on the court, but off of it, questions remain
Huskers reveal jersey numbers for football newcomers
Omaha police officer indicted on charges of production, distribution of child pornography
At Ovation Heartwood Preserve, ‘retirement’ is a verb
Events marking Irish-American Heritage Month include Omaha's St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 12; the 100th anniversary of Irish independence; and the 20th anniversary of the twinning of Omaha with its Irish sister city Naas in County Kildare.
Naas Mayor Emeritus Timmy Conway will lead a delegation to Omaha on March 12 and will participate in several events, including the parade.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of February 2022
Omaha Marian's Josie Hood kicks off the 400 yard freestyle relay in the NSAA girls state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn/Elkhorn South/Elkhorn North head coach Chris Jenson cheers on his swimmer, Mattt Uehling, middle, during the 500 yard freestyle in the NSAA boys state swimming championship prelims in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nate Germonprez, a junior, poses for a portrait at Omaha Westside pool on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
David City Aquinas Head Coach Roy Emory watches Tekamah-Herman's Logan Burt, left, and David City Aquinas's Christopher Nickolite, wrestle during a Class C 152-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk's Lesly Rodriguez is introduced before her match with Amherst's Reagen Gallaway 138 -pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Yohaly Quinones reacts to winning the during the 152-pound finals match over McCook's Makayla Pate at state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fillmore Central's Alexander Schademann celebrates his victory over Raymond Central's Logan Bryce during a Class C 132-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Central City's Drew Garfield jumps into the arm of coach and father Darin Garfield after defeating Valentine's William Sprenger during a Class C 113-pound finals match of state wrestling on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Central City's Cole Kunz wrestles Gibbon's Jose Escandon during their Class C 120 pound semifinal match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Noah Blair celebrates with his coach after winning his Class A 182 pound semifinal match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Angelean Rose celebrates with her coach after winning her 145 pound semifinal match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Lakeview's Owen Bargen celebrates after defeating Wayne's Ashton Munsell in their 138 pound consolation match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Amherst's Taleah Thomas (left) wrestles Platteview's Kaitlyn Jeffrey during their 120 pound match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Gibbon's Jose Escandon wrestles Central City's Cole Kunz during their Class C 120 pound semifinal match at CHI Health Center on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Christian Nash has cuts on his lips after winning his first match in the 220-pound weight class on the first day of the NSAA state wrestling championship in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crofton/Bloomfield's Hudson Barger, left, and Syracuse's Jace Goebel wrestle during the Class C 120 pound match on the first day of state wrestling on Thursday.
Volunteers serve a meal for people experiencing homelessness as a van from the Open Door Mission drops off people outside the W. Dale Clark Library in downtown Omaha earlier this month. The group serves a meal every Wednesday outside the library, which is scheduled to be relocated to make way for Mutual of Omaha's new headquarters.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sonny, one of two Elephant calves born in January at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium made his public debut on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Kiki caresses her calf, Eugenia, at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ellis McClintick poses for a portrait next to a photo of him from World War II on Monday. McClintick will turn 100 soon.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Diana Cervantes embodies the spirit of these pioneering girls wrestlers. “When we set our mind to it, we’re going to get that job done.”
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey McGowens attempts a steal against Minnesota's Payton Willis at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
West Point-Beemer 120-pound wrestler Diana Cervantes grew up around the sport, wrestling with her sister on the edge of the mat while her older brother competed. Now, the future Marine wants to help bring her school a state team championship. "We don't have a single banner of any sport," she said. "We're fighting for that."
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Janna Ramos, a Bennington junior, warms up in a hallway before a match in the Weeping Water girls only wrestling invite at Weeping Water High School on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnson County Central 103-pounder Jocelyn Prado, left, has the advantage over Schuyler sophomore Yessica Garcia at last month's Weeping Water invitational. Prado later qualified for next weekend's state meet.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Upendra Chalise didn’t need gloves while skating at the University of Nebraska Medical Center ice rink on Monday, when temperatures reached into the 50s. Several more days of warm weather are forecast.
CHRIS MACHIAN photos, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lat Mayen (right) blocks Northwestern's Elyjah Williams during their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (right) battles Northwestern's Boo Buie for the ball during their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (right) battles Northwestern's Elijah Williams for the ball during their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jaz Shelley (second from left) and Bella Cravens (right) battle Rutgers' Osh Brown (left) and Jailyn Mason for the ball during their game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Allison Weidner (left) battles Rutgers' Sayawni Lassiter for the ball during their game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne (center) tries to get past Rutgers' defense during their game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Dave Brezack takes loaves of challah bread out of the oven at the Bagel Bin on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Dave Brezack braids a loaf of challah bread he is making at the Bagel Bin on Friday. The restaurant's challah will have a role in the Broadway tour of “Fiddler on the Roof" in Omaha.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Matthew Shrader with some glass pieces he created for Lauritzen Garden's latest exhibit, "Wonders Under Glass."
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Rich Ryan walks toward a piece called "3-D Anatomy of a Flower" at Lauritzen Garden.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Stephanie Meadows wears a necklace with the birthstones of all her children, including her daughter Isabella Santiago on Wednesday. Meadows received the necklace as a Christmas gift. Isabella was killed in a shooting Dec. 22.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Spencer Shireman, Mike Homa and Cooper Wilson pose for a portrait in a warehouse at Commerce Park, which is owned by R&R Realty Group. R&R is nearing completion of a fourth warehouse at Commerce Park.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067
Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update
The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily.